Powerball Numbers For April 16, 2024: Jackpot $73 Million

(CTN News) – You can win the Powerball lottery in May b. Let’s see if you’re lucky to see the Powerball numbers today.

After Monday’s drawing didn’t produce any winners, Powerball’s jackpot has grown to $78 million.

The Powerball numbers for the $73 million jackpot were scheduled to be drawn on Monday evening at around 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and we will update the results as soon as they are released.

According to the lottery, if there had been a winner following Monday’s drawing, they would’ve taken home just shy of $30 million after taxes if they had chosen the lump-sum payment option.

Powerball Numbers For April 16, 2024

Are You Having a Lucky Today? Here are The Powerball Numbers For Today: 7, 56, 61, 16, 41. Powerball: 23 Powerplay multiplier: 3X Jackpocket, USA TODAY’s official digital lottery courier, sponsors winning lottery numbers. Did anyone win Powerball?

As a result of Monday night’s Powerball drawing, there were no winners.

How to play Powerball

You can buy a $2 Powerball ticket at your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store or online in some states.

It is important to note that to play, you must select six numbers listed on your ticket. Five of these numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 69, while the Powerball is a red ball ranging from 1 to 26.

You can enhance your chances of winning by adding a “Power Play” for $1, which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes by a factor of 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

The player can also ask a cashier for a “Quick Pick”, where a cashier can give them a computer-generated set of numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

A drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. Without a jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to purchase lottery tickets

The lottery tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and some airport terminals that sell lottery tickets.

Many U.S. states and territories offer online lottery tickets through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of USA TODAY Network: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. Jackpocket lets you pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket, and collect your winnings from your phone or computer.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

To win a Powerball prize, you need to match one number. But it has to be the Powerball worth $4. Check out powerball.com for the full prize list.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

You can win $4 if you match two numbers in Powerball. You can win $4 if you match two numbers and the Powerball. Visit powerball.com for the full prize chart.

Powerball 2024 drawing jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

$842.4 million — Jan. 1; Michigan.

$1.362 million — April 6; Oregon.

