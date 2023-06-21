TRAILER FOR KRAVEN THE HUNTER TEASES BLOODY ORIGIN SPIDER-MAN VILLAIN STORY

(CTN News) – We all know Spider-Man’s origin story. A radioactive spider bites him, and the rest is history. In Kraven the Hunter, the latest Sony Marvel movie, there’s a twist on the spider bite.

An example of the bite of a lion. Here is a quick rundown of what makes this version of the Spider-Man villain come to be, in the first blood-spattering trailer for the movie.

A bad dad and the jaws of a giant beast are all to blame for this happening. Check out the official trailer for Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

There is a lot of potential in Kraven the Hunter trailer, and it gives us a pretty good sense of the movie to come. Kraven’s father Nikolai Kravinoff, portrayed by Russell Crowe, drilled it into his son as a child that power resides in never showing any sign of weakness.

But after Nikolai, his father, fails to kill a lion with his son Kraven in the future, he leaves him for dead. In Kraven the Hunter’s trailer, we see that villains are not born, but rather, they are made.

With the cruelty of his father, as well as the maws of a lion, Kraven rises to life in the face of such opposition.

It seems like he has melded his blood with that of the lion, and because of that, he has all kinds of new powers, such as the ability to connect with animals.

A glimpse of Kraven the Hunter, the spider-man villain, is also seen in the trailer, and we might be able to see him in a more anti-heroic light.

As far as Kraven’s brother is concerned, he thinks he is just like their father. In spite of this, Kraven himself believes that he is destroying evil in the world, rather than creating it. Whether an antihero or a villain, Kraven is certainly a bloodthirsty individual.

There are knives, bullets, crossbows, teeth, you name it. It appears that Kraven takes some pleasure in his rampages at least to some extent.

There is a scene in which he bites off the nose of a man and spits it into the camera… Not for the faint-hearted. After all, Kraven the Hunter is rated R.

It is the first Sony Marvel film to receive this rating.

As for other aspects of the Marvel universe, we see a few teases. We see Aleksei Sytsevich transform into the Rhino, another Spider-Man villain. But perhaps he will be a Kraven villain in this case… Or is he a future ally of Kraven?

In terms of Spider-Man himself, there is still no indication that he will be appearing in the film in any capacity. We do, however, see some excellently creepy spiders in the Kraven the Hunter trailer, which nods to the character’s appearance.

