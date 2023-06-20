When Bebe Rexha Got Hit In The Head By A Phone, She Ran Off Stage

(CTN News) – In a recent video posted to her TikTok account, Bebe Rexha has a bruised face and a bandage covering it. She is singing a line from her hit single “I’m Good” with the caption, “I’m okay you guys.”

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged with assault by the New York Police Department after authorities allege that he threw the phone at Enrique Rexha.

Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a phone hit her on Sunday.

According to Alex Chavez’s disturbing video from the concert, the phone emerged from the crowd and struck Rexha in the face. She then collapsed on her knees on the stage. A crew member can be seen rushing to her assistance.

She performed at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour. The New York Police Department was notified of the assault and a preliminary investigation determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at Rexha.

On scene, he was arrested while EMS transported Rexha to the hospital. Currently, she is in a stable condition.

As Bebe Rexha is leaving the stage, someone threw a fucking phone and struck her face. Bebe Rexha was having a great time as well, we were all having a great time, I mean who would even do that? It is our sincere hope that you are well,” Bernaud tweeted.

We have contacted Bebe Rexha team for comment.

Rexha was nominated for a Grammy in the new artist category in 2018. Rexha released her latest album, “Bebe Rexha

,” earlier this year, which included the hit song “I’m Good (Blue),” a collaboration with David Guetta.

In an interview with Variety, Bebe stated, “There is nothing like performing songs live – especially songs like these.”. According to Bebe Rexha, “When you feel the energy radiating from the fans, you feel a special connection… and because it’s been six years, I feel that’s going to be so important for myself and my fan base.”

Rexha’s ongoing tour includes five more concerts – in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston. How the New York incident will affect the remainder of the tour is unclear.

