Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for May 21, 2024

Gaming

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

11 hours ago

on

(CTN News) – Your answer to Quordle Today 664 is now available. You need to know here about the four-word puzzle from 21 May 2024

Quordle’s been around for five months. At the end of May, the game was released as a prototype with many bugs.

Due to the increased difficulty, it’s the most popular daily word game. Four five-letter words have to be guessed in nine attempts instead of one.

In the dedicated practice mode, players can do unlimited Quordle word puzzles, which don’t count towards their overall stats, including win streaks.

Players get a new set of words daily in the game mode at midnight.

By completing the daily mode puzzle, you can add to your stats, including win streaks.

It can be hard to correctly guess all the daily Quordle Today words within the allotted number of guesses. We’ve been providing hints along with the answer for a while now.

Quordle Rules

Quordle Today tips and tricks

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answers for May 20, 2024

Quordle Today Answer 662 is easy to solve; all you need to do is follow these steps that explain how to solve Quordle Today.

You will find it here if you want the answer to your Quordle for May 20, 2024.

Here are our hints and answers for Quordle 662, released on 20 May 2024.

Quordle Today’s Hints and Tricks.

It’s the same as Wordle: the more information you get, the more likely you will quickly solve the Quordle Today puzzle.

Try words with lots of vowels like ADIEU, OUIJA, or AUDIO for your first guess.

Try something completely different if your first few answers don’t work.

Quordle Today hints May 21

Here are some subtle hints to help you crack  Today’s Quordle May 21 puzzle without giving it all away.

The word one Quordle hints

  • ‘G is the first letter
  • There are two vowels in this word
  • This word refers to a meeting of witches

Word two Quordle hints

  • S’ is the first letter

  • There is one Vowel in this word.

  • This verb moves rhythmically to music

Word three Quordle hints

  • T’ is the first letter.

  • In this word, there are two vowels.

  • A person, group or country that is actively opposed to another over something

Word four Quordle hints

  • A’ is the first letter

  • In this word, there are only three vowels.

  • This term means approximately or around and often comes before a date

What are Quordle Today’s answers for May 21?

You can save yourself some misery if you’ve given up on the Today’s Quordle game.

Look away now, those still trying.

The Quordle Today for May 20 is:

  • VOICE
  • MANGA
  • FROTH
  • BLOAT

SEE ALSO: Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #576 Daily Song for May 20, 2024
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Recent News

