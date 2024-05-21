ASML Could Disable Chip Machines Remotely If China Invades Taiwan

(CTN News) – It is the intention of the Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ASML) to be ready to remotely deactivate its highly advanced chipmaking technology in the event that China invades Taiwan.

The capability to deactivate the machinery remotely is included in this capability’s set of equipped capabilities. Following the discreet expression of concerns by officials from the United States government regarding the potential ramifications of China’s intensification of its hostilities, the company based in Veldhoven reportedly made an offer to Dutch officials to provide them with guarantees concerning this alternative.

This offer was made after the officials from the United States government expressed their concerns.

According to sources who talked with Bloomberg, the information in question was relayed to the news organization. TSMC, which is an abbreviation for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, has made their own assurances available to the general public via their website.

The vast majority of these semiconductors are created in Taiwan, which is the nation that is responsible for the production of advanced semiconductors. Taiwan is also the location where the bulk of these semiconductors are produced. The United States of America is concerned that China may launch an attack on the island as a result of China’s hostile behavior against the island.

The island has been subjected to hostile behavior from China for some time now. Within this framework, one of the most significant aspects to take into consideration is the fact that China has been blocked from acquiring its very own specialized chipmaking machinery.

ASML is the company that is responsible for the production of these devices,

Which are referred to as extreme ultraviolet machines (EUVs). The production of their goods is the responsibility of the corporation. It is possible for these devices to print the smallest microchip transistors that are currently available by making use of light pulses that have a high frequency.

This is made possible by the fact that these devices are able to print. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), which has its headquarters in Taiwan, is the single most important purchaser when it comes to the acquisition of these pieces of gear. Despite the fact that the machines are thought to require routine maintenance and upgrades,

ASML has acknowledged that it is able to utilize the same channel to remotely shut down the machines.

Validation of this functionality was performed by ASML. It has been determined that these EUVs require routine maintenance as well as changes to their upkeep. In an effort to gather this extremely relevant information, Bloomberg has contacted a wide range of different sources.

As a result of the restrictions that have been placed by the Dutch government, ASML has been unable to move its most cutting-edge chip equipment to China for a considerable amount of time.

There were a lot of variables that contributed to the occurrence of this result, one of which was the anxiety of the United States of America that China would employ these machines for military purposes. The United States of America exerted pressure on the Netherlands to increase those limits so that they would encompass the next-most sophisticated gadgets that ASML developed.

This is an additional factor that should be taken into consideration. Specifically, this expansion took occurred in the year prior to this one, which was the year before this one happened.

Regarding this issue, the United States of America is currently applying pressure to the Netherlands in order to prevent ASML from maintaining or revising the equipment that was supplied to Chinese customers prior to the beginning of the export restriction over this topic.

This measure is being taken in order to prevent ASML from maintaining or revising the equipment. Tan Jian, the Chinese ambassador to the Netherlands, made the observation that such restrictions will probably likely have a negative influence on the interactions that take place between the two countries over the course of the previous year. Tan Jian’s statement was made during the course of the previous year.

SEE ALSO:

Dollar Holds Firm As Fed Focus Intensifies; Stocks Slide; Crypto Soars