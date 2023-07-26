Payday 3 Set To Launch In September: Recommended System Requirements Revealed

(CTN NEWS) – Starbreeze Studios, the illustrious game developer, has graciously divulged the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for the much-anticipated first-person shooter, Payday 3, slated to grace our screens later this year.

Brace yourselves for an intricate journey through virtual mayhem, as this game is sure to deliver a burst of excitement.

At its most basic, Starbreeze ardently suggests an intelligently crafted system housing, at the very least, an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU, a formidable Nvidia GTX 1650 (with a bountiful 4 GB of dedicated memory), and a prodigious 16 GB of RAM.

You’ll need a powerhouse to traverse the adrenaline-pumping landscapes this game offers.

Payday 3 – Recommended Specifications and Anticipation

For those seeking the pinnacle of gaming immersion, the recommended specifications call for, but are not confined to, an Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, a resplendent Nvidia GTX 1080 (with a generous 8 GB of graphical supremacy), and a whopping 16 GB of memory to amplify your gaming experience beyond measure.

Such hardware will undoubtedly imbue the game with unparalleled grandeur.

Moreover, Windows 10 or an even more superior operating system is an indispensable prerequisite. Only with such digital infrastructures in place, you shall be bestowed the privilege of partaking in this sensational gaming escapade.

Yet, the mysteries persist, as the exact graphics settings that Starbreeze aims to attain with these recommended specifications remain shrouded in enigma.

We, the eager gaming community, remain in the dark, yearning for more information to satiate our thirst for knowledge.

Furthermore, the expanse of storage space this game shall annex from your esteemed HDD or SSD remains an enigma unto itself, untamed and elusive, much like a wily specter that eludes the grasp of human understanding.

Should Payday 2’s precedent be any indication, prepare for a potentially formidable claim on your storage real estate, as it requisitions a considerable 83 GB, as attested to on the revered digital storefront, Steam.

Let the countdown to Payday 3’s arrival begin, but first, ensure your rig is primed and ready to embrace the tempest of this gaming marvel.

For in the realm of gaming excellence, Starbreeze Studios has sculpted a masterpiece that demands nothing short of awe-stricken reverence from its disciples. Let the guns blaze and the adrenaline surge as we await the exhilarating release of Payday 3!

Starbreeze Embarks on Payday 3 Development with Unreal Engine 4, Eyeing Unreal Engine 5 Upgrade Post Launch

Starbreeze Studios has set its sights on the development of Payday 3, utilizing the powerful Unreal Engine 4 as the game’s foundation. The highly-anticipated title will be launched using this engine.

In a recent FAQ for the game, the developers hinted at the possibility of an upgrade path to Unreal Engine 5 after the initial release, but they have not disclosed the estimated time frame for this transition.

As a direct sequel to Payday 2, which made its debut in 2013 following the success of its predecessor Payday: The Heist in 2011, Payday 3 is set to offer fast-paced crime-based gameplay from a first-person perspective.

This time, the action will unfold in the bustling metropolis of New York, in contrast to the previous game’s setting in Washington, D.C.

Both Payday 2 and Payday: The Heist have garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, praised for their engaging gameplay experiences.

If you wish to acquaint yourself with the franchise before the arrival of the new installment, both games are available at fair prices on the platform, with Payday: The Heist priced at $14.99 and Payday 2 at $9.99.

The much-anticipated launch of Payday 3 is scheduled for September 21, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Windows, and Linux platforms.

Those eager to secure their copy can pre-purchase the game on Steam, with prices starting at $39.99 for the standard edition. Additionally, a Silver Edition is offered, which includes a six-month season pass for $69.99, and a Gold Edition with a one-year pass for $89.99.

