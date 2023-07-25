Chinese-Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Yifan Appeals Rape Conviction: Beijing Court Hearing Update

(CTN NEWS) – Kris Wu Yifan, the Chinese-Canadian rapper and singer, has attended an appeal hearing at the Beijing No 3 Intermediate People’s Court concerning his rape conviction from the previous year.

The court has stated that a verdict will be delivered at an unspecified date following the hearing held on Tuesday. It further mentioned that the Canadian embassy was informed beforehand, and Wu’s rights were duly protected in accordance with the law.

Kris Wu Yifan Receives 13-Year Prison Sentence for Rape and “Group Lewdness”

In November of the previous year, Wu received a 13-year prison sentence for charges of rape and “group lewdness.” After completing his sentence, he will be deported from the country.

Once considered one of China’s most influential young celebrities, the 32-year-old artist was detained in July 2021 after a teenage beauty influencer accused him of rape, leading to other victims coming forward.

The verdict by the Chaoyang District People’s Court in Beijing determined that Wu had compelled three intoxicated women to engage in sexual activities with him in late 2020.

Additionally, he was found guilty of arranging “lewd activities” involving two women at his residence back in 2018. As a result, Wu received an 11½-year prison term for the rape charge and another year and 10 months for the “group lewdness” offense.

Kris Wu Yifan Receives Heavy Fine of 600 Million Yuan for Tax Evasion in Addition to Prison Sentence

In addition to his prison sentence, Kris Wu Yifan was also ordered to pay a substantial fine of 600 million yuan (US$84 million) for tax evasion.

The Beijing State Administration of Taxation made this announcement on the same day the court delivered its verdict.

According to the authorities, Wu was involved in “false declarations” and employed businesses both in mainland China and overseas to evade 95 million yuan in taxes, concealing his personal income in the process.

Kris Wu Yifan’s Journey from K-pop Star to Chinese Entertainment Icon, Marred by Legal Troubles

Born in Guangzhou and relocating to Canada at the age of 10, Wu initially gained fame as a member of the popular K-pop boy band EXO.

However, he later ventured into the Chinese entertainment market as a solo performer, carving a prominent place for himself. Beyond music, Wu delved into modeling for numerous well-known brands, becoming a prominent face in the fashion industry.

Moreover, he participated as a judge on various television shows, most notably “The Rap of China.”

Despite his success and popularity, Wu’s legal troubles and subsequent conviction have significantly impacted his once thriving career and public image.

The combination of his rape conviction and the substantial tax evasion fine marks a stark turn of events for the 32-year-old artist, whose life and career have taken a dramatic and tumultuous turn.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Israel’s Parliament Passes Controversial ‘Reasonableness’ Bill: Curtailing Judiciary’s Power

Iranian Official Calls For Muslim Nations To Boycott Danish And Swedish Products Over Quran Desecration

President Biden To Establish Emmett Till National Monument: Honoring A Tragic Legacy