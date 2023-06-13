Payday 3: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailers, and Everything You Need to Know

(CTN News) – Payday 3 is the return of the popular first-person shooter heist game from Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software. Payday 3’s release date and more info for those interested in the FPS.

Players perform heists to steal objects or money in Overkill Software’s third installment of its popular first-person shooter game.

With the online experience of performing heists with your friends, the franchise quickly became a hit.

Payday 3 is coming, and we have everything you need to know about it, including the release date, platforms, gameplay, and more.

Payday 3 release date

Payday 3, the sequel to the highly successful Payday 2, will be released on September 21, 2023. Summer Game Fest’s Xbox Showcase announced the release date on June 11, 2023.

Payday 3 available platforms

Payday 3 is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 21, 2023. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will also be happy to know Payday 3 is coming to the platform immediately.

Pre-order Payday 3 for some bonus content in the Trifecta Loot Bag, or pre-order a special edition and get 3 days of early access.

Payday 3 story & gameplay details

The story of Payday 3 takes place several years after the end of Payday 2. Despite going their separate ways at the end of the second game, the gang has reassembled to face a new threat that’s stirred them up.

The game takes place mostly in New York during the 2020s, and fans of the franchise will be right at home. You’ll need your strategic skills and coordination to pull off daring robberies while evading the law in this adrenaline-fueled shooter.

Although the gameplay resembles previous installments, players can expect modern enhancements like upgraded weapons and skills and new elements like cryptocurrency.

Will Payday 3 be on ps4?

According to official statements from Starbreeze Studios, it has been confirmed that “Payday 3” will be available on the PlayStation 4 (PS4). Information from the Microsoft Store also suggests that the game is slated for release on September 18, 2023. Furthermore, players have speculated that the initial release date might be exclusive to consoles, with the PC version potentially arriving later. However, specific details regarding the release schedule for different platforms have not been officially announced or confirmed. For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the release platforms and dates for “Payday 3,” it is advisable to refer to official sources such as the game’s developer, publisher, or the official website. These sources will provide the most reliable information regarding the availability of the game on various platforms and any potential differences in release dates.

Payday 3 trailers

It all started when the teaser trailer for “A New Criminal Dawn” was released on December 31, 2022, revealing the game’s logo.

The first gameplay reveals trailer stoked the excitement during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase event on June 11, 2023. Check out this trailer for the high-intensity, team-based gameplay Payday 3 offers.