Epic Games Offers Over $120 In Savings Weekly Game Giveaways

(CTN News) – A fresh iteration of the free game that is distributed by the Epic Games Store on a weekly basis is now prepared to be made available to the public.

The shop has been offering Cat Quest II and Orcs Must Die! 3 for a price of zero dollars apiece throughout the course of the preceding week. This represents a total discount of forty-four and a half dollars, which is a significant amount of money.

On the other hand, the offer applicable to this week is nearly three times as valuable as the previous one.

To give you an example, starting today at 15:00 UTC, the video game Circus Electrique, which normally costs $19.99, will be made available for free download.

In order to play the video game Circus Electrique, which has received an average score of 71 out of 100 on Metacritic, you will need a graphics processing unit (GPU) that is either an AMD Radeon HD 5770 or an NVIDIA GeForce GT 740, a processor that is an Intel Core i5-2500, and a minimum of 4 gigabytes of Epic Games random access memory (RAM).

A Core i3-8350K central processing unit (CPU), 8 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM), and a minimum of an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 are some of the choices that Zen Studios advises.

Additionally, Epic Games is going to soon make available in-game items that are worth more than one hundred dollars, and these items will be exclusive to the Firestone: Online Idle RPG simulation game.

Firestone is a free-to-play idle role-playing game that focuses primarily on the creation of an automated gameplay experience. The Epic Games name gives away its primary target audience.

For the sake of providing a point of contrast, Firestone has gotten an average of more than 75% positive ratings on Steam.

For your information, please be informed that in order to redeem the following Firestone incentives, you will need to sign in to Firestone through the Epic Games Store between the hours of 15:00 UTC today and 14:59 UTC on May 16:

Two hundred beautiful stones

10 chests are most common, and Epic Games five chests are most uncommon.

There are eleven trunks made of wood here.

Ten iron chests are shown here.

Dust that is Extremely Rare: One hundred and fifty scrolls

game tokens totaling 35 and two avatars are included.

There is a prestige point of five.

One of the one-of-a-kind skins

When it comes to any and all pricing adjustments made by retailers, Notebook check fully disclaims any and all liability for those adjustments.

It is possible that the item will not be accessible for a very long time due to the limited number of units that are available or the time constraints; but, at the time that this article was written, the item was available at the discounted price or offer that was specified.

SEE ALSO:

Free UC In PUBG Mobile: How To Get It

GameStop’s Warning: Why GME Is An Obvious Gaming Investment