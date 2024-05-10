Connect with us

Health

Novavax And Sanofi Sign a $1.2 Billion Vaccine Licensing Agreement
Advertisement

News Health

Thailand's Prime Minister Vows to Relisted Cannabis as a Narcotic

Health

AstraZeneca Withdraws Covid Vaccine Worldwide Due To Decline In Demand

Health

Tiger Mosquitoes Cannot Spread If The Following Things Are Done:

Health

COVID-19 Severity Is Influenced By a Variation In The Vitamin D Receptor.

Health

Top 5 Live Resin Gummies for a Unique Cannabis Experience

Health

Tips for Trying Delta 9 THC for the First Time: Must Read

Health

Liver Cancer May Be Treated Better With a Combination Therapy

Health

Vaccine Development For COVID Viruses Currently And In The Future

Health

“Landmark” CRISPR Trial For Genetic Blindness Results Released

Health

The Science Behind Using PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) For Shoulder Pain

Health

Mortein Advocates Malaria Prevention Across Nigerian Communities

Health

Patients With Liver Disease Can Benefit From Skipping One Meal Of Meat

Health

Dairy Farm Worker's Bird Flu Case Described By Doctors

Health

The Best Berberine Supplements: A Comprehensive Guide

Health

What Are the Best Bodybuilding Supplements in 2024? 5 Top Picks

Health

How to Boost Testosterone: 7 Natural & Effective Methods

Health

What Is the Best Natural Testosterone Booster Supplement in 2024?

Health

What Are Steroids Used For? Types, Side Effects, and Alternatives

Health

Amgen Scraps Its Weight Loss Pill, Moves Forward With Injections

Health

Novavax And Sanofi Sign a $1.2 Billion Vaccine Licensing Agreement

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Sanofi
Image Credit: AFP

(CTN News) – A licensing agreement has been reached between Sanofi and Novavax Inc., which stipulates that the marketing of a vaccine that is capable of providing protection against both influenza and the Covid-19 virus is required.

Novavax was going to receive $700 million in milestones linked to research, regulatory, and launch, according to a statement that was published on Friday. This was in addition to the advance payments of $500 million that were going to be made.

In addition, Sanofi is obtaining a minority stock interest in Novavax,

Which accounts for around five percent of the entire shares of the company. As a result of the pre-market activity that took place in New York, the value of Novavax shares increased by as much as 49 percent.

According to the closing price on Thursday, the stock of the firm had experienced a decline of around fifty percent over the course of the previous year.

The collaboration brings together two key operators in the vaccine sector that missed the potential to rapidly develop and commercialize Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic. These operators were unable to take advantage of the opportunity. These two actors did not make the most of the chance that was presented to them.

When compared to more agile messenger-RNA developers, such as the cooperation between Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna Inc., the pharmaceutical corporations Sanofi and Novavax saw a loss of sales that amounted to tens of billions of dollars. During a period in which they were going through a string of unsuccessful attempts.

From the beginning of the next year, Sanofi will be granted the exclusive rights to promote sales of Novavax’s Covid-19 injectable on a global scale. India, Japan, and South Korea are the only countries that have been exempt from this requirement.

These are the countries in which Novavax has previously negotiated advance purchase arrangements. One more thing to add salt to injury: the French pharmaceutical business is the only one that has been given permission to use Novavax’s protein-based Covid injection in conjunction with its flu immunization.

According to the information provided by the company, this combination will offer patients “enhanced convenience and protection against two serious respiratory viruses.”

In addition, Sanofi will be awarded a license to use Novavax’s Matrix-M adjuvant in future vaccine formulations. This license will not be exclusive to Sanofi. Novavax will continue to have the right to independently fund the process of developing its own combination Covid-19 vaccine. This right will be maintained in the future.

The shares of Sanofi enjoyed a small increase during the early trading session that took place in Paris.

As of the conclusion of business on Thursday, the stock had suffered a decline of almost five percent over the course of the previous twelve months.

Novavax, which is currently in the process of reorganizing its operations as a result of a challenging 2023 in which it was compelled to issue a going concern warning regarding its capacity to continue, is in a position to gain from the agreement.

This is because the arrangement permits Novavax to continue conducting business.

Novavax’s net loss for the first quarter was $148 million, which is a considerable decline from the $294 million it experienced during the same period of time in the previous year. In comparison, Novavax’s net loss for the same period of time in the previous year was $294 million.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s Prime Minister Vows to Relisted Cannabis as a Narcotic

AstraZeneca Withdraws Covid Vaccine Worldwide Due To Decline In Demand

Tiger Mosquitoes Cannot Spread If The Following Things Are Done:
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies