AstraZeneca Withdraws Covid Vaccine Worldwide Due To Decline In Demand

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

5 seconds ago

on

AstraZeneca
In this photo illustration a covid-19 vaccine is seen with the AstraZeneca logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(CTN News) – Since demand for Covid-19 immunization has declined, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced on Wednesday that it will be discontinuing the vaccination.

When new vaccinations tailored to specific Covid variants came into existence, the demand for AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria vaccine began to decrease, as stated in a statement released by the pharmaceutical industry.

As a result of the fact that several variations of COVID-19 have been developed, there is a large number of updated vaccines. As a consequence of this, Vaxzervria is no longer manufactured or supplied, which has led to a reduction in demand, as mentioned in the statement.

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced that it would now work together with its partners and the relevant authorities to decide a course of action. AstraZeneca voluntarily surrendered its marketing license in the European Union in March of 2024 in order to stop promoting the vaccine. This was done in order to stop further promotion of the vaccine.

The Vaxzevria vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, was administered to millions of people all over the world. During the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it was one of the first medicines against Covid-19 that was made available to the public.

Following the official classification of the Covid-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization in January 2021, the United Kingdom became the first nation to supply the vaccine. This was over one year after the pandemic initially occurred.

After a small number of people began getting blood clots that were connected to the shot, AstraZeneca’s product has occasionally aroused questions regarding side effects, despite the fact that there is evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective. One study conducted in the United Kingdom found that blood clots are “rare” but can be “devastating.”

Wednesday was the day that the pharmaceutical corporation took the opportunity to express its satisfaction with the vaccine’s contribution to the epidemic.

The official announcement stated that “Over three billion doses were supplied globally and over 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone, according to independent estimates.”

The announcement continued by saying, “Our efforts have been acknowledged by governments throughout the world and are widely regarded as being a critical component of ending the global pandemic.”

Additionally, in addition to the Covid vaccines, AstraZeneca has been working on the development of a variety of other cancer medications too.

In March, the company made an announcement on the possibility of acquiring Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that is now in the trial stage and specializes in the production of cancer treatments.

