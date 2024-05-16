Connect with us

Sanofi Group Pledging More Than $1 Billion To Expand French Operations
Sanofi Group Pledging More Than $1 Billion To Expand French Operations

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Sanofi
DepositPhotos/llcv

(CTN News) – Sanofi is planning to construct a mAb production facility in Vitry-sur-Seine that will cost one billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Additionally, the company will invest one hundred million euros to increase capacity at its Le Trait site in Normandy and ten million euros at Lyon Gerland.

The investment, which was revealed during the Choose France Summit that took place in Paris on Monday, is anticipated to result in the creation of 500 new jobs and to boost Sanofi’s Play to Win strategy, which was unveiled the previous year.

Asthma, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are some of the diseases that are the primary targets of this strategy when it comes to immunology and cutting-edge science.

According to Audrey Derveloy, president of Sanofi France,

“Sanofi has always sought to equip France with the strategic platforms needed to produce the essential medicines and vaccines of today and tomorrow.” This statement was made by Sanofi France during its whole course of existence.

This is the reason why we decided to expand the monoclonal antibody production capacity at our Vitry facility. This decision was made after we had already made significant investments at Neuville-sur-Saône for the purpose of manufacturing our future vaccines, including those that utilize mRNA technology. In addition to this, we have improved the production facilities of our API in the southern region of France.

At the Vitry-sur-Siene location, which is close to Paris, therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, multiple sclerosis, or type 1 diabetes will be manufactured, which will result in the creation of 350 employment.

The French company projected that its Le Trait location, where it is expanding its capacity for filling, device assembly, and packaging, would provide employment opportunities for one hundred fifty people. It will also be used to manufacture Dupixent, a therapy for inflammatory diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as biologics and vaccines.

The acquisition of Provention Bio by Sanofi in April 2023 will allow for the production of the medicine TZield (teplizumab), which is used to treat type 1 diabetes. The investment in Lyon will provide support for drug production.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson says France is “at the heart of our strategy.”

We are staying true to our heritage by once again selecting France as the location to manufacture these future medicines and make them accessible to patients all over the world. This is made possible by the extraordinary industrial investments that take place.

In accordance with its Play to Win strategy, the company intends to increase its research and development spending by an additional 700 million euros annually over the course of the next two years across its French network.

France’s main conference for increasing funding and strengthening economic solidarity is the Choose France Summit, which takes place every December. The summit, which was established in 2018, was attended by 180 professionals from various worldwide business organizations this year.

Pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Pfizer, Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) were also present at the event. AstraZeneca has stated that it will be investing 365 million euros to improve its facilities at its manufacturing site in Dunkirk, France.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has committed to investing 500 million euros to strengthen research and development skills in France over the next five years.

A Gene Therapy Cure For Herpes Is On The Horizon
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

