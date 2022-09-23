Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

(CTN News) – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate last week and Khloe Kardashian shared the first glimpse of their adorable baby boy on The Kardashians after they welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

The Reaction of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Season 2 Premiered on Hulu on Thursday.

At Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson baby shower later in the episode, the matriarch encouraged guests to share their best ideas for the little one’s moniker. “Ten,” Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, suggested, which Kim, 41, agreed was “kind of cool.” Kris, for her part, added the middle name Tiger.

Kourtney, 43, pitched Triton, while Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq offered up Tio as an option. Kim then called Tide a “cute” choice, also yelling, “Tupac!”

Khloé, who did not confirm or deny any of the names, welcomed her son via surrogate on July 28. His birth was documented at the end of the episode.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum called his arrival the key to “healing” from the “trauma” of Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman after conceiving theirs.

“Ever since [I found out in] December [2021], it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” Khloé said in a confessional, noting that she had been “depressed and sad” but was now able to “enjoy” her expanding family.

While driving home with the newborn, the Good American co-creator smiled at her second child and jokingly referred to him as “No Name Johnson.”

Khloé previously gave birth to daughter True, now 4, in April 2018, days after news broke that Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women.

The athlete, 31, was allowed in the delivery room at the time, and Khloé did the same the second time around, as she noted they would “never get [the] moment back.”

True, meanwhile, met her baby brother for the first time via FaceTime and adorably called him “Snowy.”

