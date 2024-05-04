Connect with us

Kate Hudson Wore a Fringed Lace-Up Dress With a Plunging Neckline

Salman Ahmad

Published

27 mins ago

on

Kate Hudson
GETTY IMAGES

(CTN News) – There is no doubt that we are experiencing a boho Kate Hudson dressing renaissance (see the Chloé spring-summer 2024 show). The aesthetic was brought to prime time during a recent appearance by Kate Hudson on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On May 2, the actress-turned-singer appeared on the talk show to promote and perform her new song “Gonna Find Out” from her upcoming debut album, Glorious.

Kate Hudson wore a white-and-gray feather-printed maxi dress with a plunging lace-up neckline, fringe skirt, and wide wing-like statement sleeves. She completed the look with a matching neck scarf decorated with gold studs and chunky bangles that were in keeping with the theme.

A silver chromatic heeled bootie completed the ensemble.

In terms of her makeup, she wore a smudged eyeliner look with a middle part and tousled waves, and even her blonde hair was styled in a middle part and tousled waves.

As part of the interview portion, Kate Hudson wore a rust-colored leather pencil skirt, a brown velvet long-sleeve shirt, and black pointy-toed pumps. Additionally, she switched up her accessories with gold cuff bracelets and green drop earrings.

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kate Hudson discussed her freshman album, which she wrote with Linda Perry and her partner Danny Fujikawa over the course of two and a half years.

Kate Hudson has had a long and successful film career, but she has always had an affinity for music, even though this is her first foray into the music business.

When asked what it feels like to release her album later this month, she replied, “It’s the best feeling in the world.”. According to her, “I have always loved music.

It was my first love, and I have been writing music all my life, but I did not think it could be shared until COVID, and after that I realized that I was going to regret not sharing it”.

Glorious, Kate Hudson debut album, will be released on May 17.

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform.

