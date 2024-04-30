Connect with us

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poet's Department' Nod: Charlie Puth's Reaction
Advertisement

Entertainment

Disney Releases First Teaser Trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Entertainment

Top 5 Adventure Films To Watch Right Now!

Entertainment

60-year-old Alejandra Marisa Crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires

Entertainment

7 Naver Webtoons Recommended For Korean Language Study

Entertainment

Naver Webtoon vs. Line Webtoon: A Comprehensive Comparison

Entertainment

First-Ever Pakistani Hand-Drawn Animated Movie 'The Glassworker' To Premiere at Annecy 2024

Entertainment

DeepFake Video Goes Viral Of Ducky Bhai's Wife Aroob Jatoi

Entertainment

Despite Justin Bieber's Instagram Tears, His Fans Express Concern

Entertainment

AFI Winner Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Girls' Epic Post-Awards Party

Entertainment

Boy Kills World Review: Bill Skarsgård Rocks The Action Movie

Entertainment

NewJeans: Controversy Captivates The K-pop Sphere - What Could Unfold Next?

Entertainment

Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris, Comes Out As Queer

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'Statue' Reference In 'Thank You AMIEE' Decoded By Swifties

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Diss Track On Kim Kardashian Has Caused a Major Setback

Entertainment

The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Fight To Death

Entertainment

Watch Hareem Shah's Latest video Leak Scandal

Entertainment

Season 2 Of The Spiderwick Chronicles: Renewal Status And Potential Storylines

Entertainment

'Thank You aIMee' Is Taylor Swift's Diss Track Directed At Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Transformers One Trailer Shows Optimus Prime And Megatron As Best Friends

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ Nod: Charlie Puth’s Reaction

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

14 mins ago

on

Taylor Swift
Charlie Puth shared Taylor Swift's album success on Instagram

(CTN News) – Keeping it real, Charlie Puth is thrilled to have been acknowledged on Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poet’s Department, which he is very proud of.

It was on Sunday that Puth reposted a Taylor Swift post in which she expressed her “overwhelmed” response to the success of her latest album, on which she mentioned Puth on the title track, suggesting Puth would be a bigger artist in the future.

It was during Taylor Swift’s carousel post that Puth shared a slide from the album’s making, which showed a behind-the-scenes look at how the album was made, along with her reaction to it. One of Taylor Swift’s carousels included a slide from Puth’s post as one of the six slides in the display.

It can be seen in one of the images that Taylor Swift is sitting inside a recording booth, wearing headphones over her ears, while she is recording a song.

There was a black marker writing on the left side of the page that read: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, referring to the title track where Taylor Swift Push is mentioned.

On last Friday, April 19, she released a song in which she playedfully teased a previous lover by teasing him about his affection for old typewriters.

She sings on the track, making a reference to the See You Again singer, that he might be a bigger artist if you smoked and then ate seven bars of chocolate. “You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate!” she sings on the song.

The album also features a number of tributes to the late poet Dylan Thomas and the legendary musicians and songwriters Patti Smith and Alyssa Clarke.

SEE ALSO:

Disney Releases First Teaser Trailer for “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Top 5 Adventure Films To Watch Right Now!

60-year-old Alejandra Marisa Crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies