Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ Nod: Charlie Puth’s Reaction

(CTN News) – Keeping it real, Charlie Puth is thrilled to have been acknowledged on Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poet’s Department, which he is very proud of.

It was on Sunday that Puth reposted a Taylor Swift post in which she expressed her “overwhelmed” response to the success of her latest album, on which she mentioned Puth on the title track, suggesting Puth would be a bigger artist in the future.

It was during Taylor Swift’s carousel post that Puth shared a slide from the album’s making, which showed a behind-the-scenes look at how the album was made, along with her reaction to it. One of Taylor Swift’s carousels included a slide from Puth’s post as one of the six slides in the display.

It can be seen in one of the images that Taylor Swift is sitting inside a recording booth, wearing headphones over her ears, while she is recording a song.

There was a black marker writing on the left side of the page that read: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, referring to the title track where Taylor Swift Push is mentioned.

On last Friday, April 19, she released a song in which she playedfully teased a previous lover by teasing him about his affection for old typewriters.

She sings on the track, making a reference to the See You Again singer, that he might be a bigger artist if you smoked and then ate seven bars of chocolate. “You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate!” she sings on the song.

The album also features a number of tributes to the late poet Dylan Thomas and the legendary musicians and songwriters Patti Smith and Alyssa Clarke.

SEE ALSO:

Disney Releases First Teaser Trailer for “Mufasa: The Lion King”