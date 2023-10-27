Connect with us

Business

Chevron Shares Tumble After Third-Quarter Profits Slump
Advertisement

Business

Aldi 3-Piece Baking Set Is On Sale For $10, So Don't Delay

Business

PIA Receives Rs500m Credit Relief From PSO Amid Financial Turmoil

Business

United Airlines Proves Innovation Doesn't Require a Lot Of Money

Business

Credit Suisse's National Banker Says Talks Can't Save It

Business

Indicators Suggest Bitcoin And Gold Prices Will Outperform Stocks In November

Business

Bank of Thailand Holds Steadfast on 2.50% Policy Rate

Business Cryptocurrency

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Lawyers, Judge Calls Him Dubious

Business

3,000 Electrolux Jobs Will Be Cut As Sales Decline

Business

AbbVie Beats Expectations With Humira Launch And New Drugs

Business

Exxon Mobil's Third-Quarter Profit Falls, But Refineries Perform Well

Business

Amazon's Q3 Results Are Bolstered By AWS, Growing Ad Revenue, And Prime Day

Business

Bitcoin And Ether Options Activity Soars To $20 Billion Record Highs As ETF Hype Grows

Business

By The End Of The Year, Sanofi Might List Consumer Units

Business

Navigating the World of Financial News: A Comprehensive Guide

Business

Montenegro: Europe's Rising Star for Investment Opportunities

Business

1% Jump In IBM's Stock After Beaten Q3 Revenue Estimates

Business

Costco Finally Has LEGO's Fan-Favorite Thanksgiving Centerpiece

Business

In 2024, Southwest Airlines Slows Its Growth As Travel Demand Moderates

Business

Inflation Battle: Turkey Lifts Key Rate For 5th Month

Business

Chevron Shares Tumble After Third-Quarter Profits Slump

Published

2 days ago

on

Chevron Shares Tumble After Third-Quarter Profits Slump

(CTN News) – There was a wide gap between Chevron’s third-quarter profit report and Wall Street’s estimates, sending its share price down in early trading in the morning after the company reported its results.

Across all major oil companies, earnings have fallen from record levels a year ago, as crude prices have eased, and higher costs have crimped profits in refining and chemical industries.

In comparison to historical standards, the results Chevron remain strong, but they are considerably lower than they were a year ago.

This compares with last year’s earnings of $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per share, for the same period in which the company earned $6.5 billion, or $3.48 per share.

Based on data provided by LSEG, the adjusted profit for the quarter was $3.05 a share, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 a share.

During pre-market trading, the company’s shares fell a fraction to $153.65 per share.

The results have come as a result of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) agreeing to buy U.S. oil producer Hughes Corp (NYSE:HES) for $53 billion with the goal of expanding its shale and deepwater oil production operations. A series of acquisitions has been made by Hess over the past few years.

There has been an increase in expenditures made by Chevron in recent months in order to expand the company’s reserves of oil and gas as well as to build its low-carbon business.

Besides Hess, the company also acquired PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), a shale oil and gas producer, and ACES Delta, a hydrogen storage company, as well.

After the company warned that maintenance in its oil and gas production and refining businesses would affect its results, the company missed its earnings target.

Profits from the pumping of oil and gas dropped by 38% in the third quarter, going from $9.3 billion a year ago to $5.76 billion in the third quarter of 2008, a decline of 38% from a year ago.

As a result of its acquisition of Chevron PDC Energy, the company’s volume of oil and gas was increased to 3.1 million barrels per day (boed). A year ago, it pumped a total of 3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

As tighter supplies have driven up crude prices over the past few months, oil prices recently rebounded from a mid-year slump.

It is worth noting that the company’s refining Chevron business reported an operating profit of $1.68 billion, down from $2.53 billion a year ago.

In the U.S., the company’s refining business has increased slightly, but the company has experienced a decline in margins and input prices overseas, where margins have declined as well.

SEE ALSO:

1% Jump In IBM’s Stock After Beaten Q3 Revenue Estimates

Montenegro: Europe’s Rising Star for Investment Opportunities

Costco Finally Has LEGO’s Fan-Favorite Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs