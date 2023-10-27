Connect with us

By The End Of The Year, Sanofi Might List Consumer Units
Aldi 3-Piece Baking Set Is On Sale For $10, So Don't Delay

PIA Receives Rs500m Credit Relief From PSO Amid Financial Turmoil

United Airlines Proves Innovation Doesn't Require a Lot Of Money

Credit Suisse's National Banker Says Talks Can't Save It

Indicators Suggest Bitcoin And Gold Prices Will Outperform Stocks In November

Bank of Thailand Holds Steadfast on 2.50% Policy Rate

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Lawyers, Judge Calls Him Dubious

3,000 Electrolux Jobs Will Be Cut As Sales Decline

AbbVie Beats Expectations With Humira Launch And New Drugs

Exxon Mobil's Third-Quarter Profit Falls, But Refineries Perform Well

Amazon's Q3 Results Are Bolstered By AWS, Growing Ad Revenue, And Prime Day

Bitcoin And Ether Options Activity Soars To $20 Billion Record Highs As ETF Hype Grows

Chevron Shares Tumble After Third-Quarter Profits Slump

Navigating the World of Financial News: A Comprehensive Guide

Montenegro: Europe's Rising Star for Investment Opportunities

1% Jump In IBM's Stock After Beaten Q3 Revenue Estimates

Costco Finally Has LEGO's Fan-Favorite Thanksgiving Centerpiece

In 2024, Southwest Airlines Slows Its Growth As Travel Demand Moderates

Inflation Battle: Turkey Lifts Key Rate For 5th Month

By The End Of The Year, Sanofi Might List Consumer Units

(CTN News) – According to a company statement on Friday, French drugmaker Sanofi is considering the possibility of listing its Consumer Healthcare business separately from its core business as soon as the fourth quarter of next year, and is also boosting drug development at its core business.

According to a statement issued by Sanofi on Tuesday, the company has been in the process of reviewing possible separation scenarios, but it believes that the most likely route is to create a publicly traded entity with a French headquarters through a capital market transaction,” the Paris-listed company said.

In addition, Sanofi added that it would consult with employee representatives on any deal that might be considered, as the timing of the spin-off,

Which Sanofi says will not take place before the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, will be determined to maximize shareholder value creation, according to the company.

Additionally, Sanofi also stated that it expects its adjusted earnings per share to fall by a single digit percentage in 2024, primarily due to increased spending on research and development as well as a higher tax rate, before rebounding strongly in 2025 as a result of the lower tax rate.

As a result of the cost savings planned  from 2024 to the end of 2025, it is expected that the company will be able to save about 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in cost savings, the majority of which will be allocated for innovation and growth.

What is Sanofi famous for?

Sanofi was the first worldwide supplier of the injectable polio vaccine followed by the first influenza, meningitis, and rabies vaccines. Today, our portfolio of vaccines protects half a billion people worldwide.

