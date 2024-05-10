Connect with us

Tech

Judge Bans X-Sharing Video Of Sydney Bishop's Stabbing
Advertisement

Tech

Equinix Stock Surges On Q1 Results Propelled By Data Centers

Tech

Dropbox Shares Surge Following a Positive Earnings Report in Q1

Tech

Data Breach At Dell Allegedly Affects 49 Million Customers

Tech

TikTok Labels AI-Generated Content From OpenAI And Elsewhere

Tech

Investments In Arm's Share Price Falls After Disappointing Revenue Forecasts

Tech

Since 2005, AT&T Has Invested Over $1.9 Billion In New Jersey 

Tech

Adobe Now Offers Acrobat AI Assistant For Enterprise Users

Tech

Enhanced Security Features of Ledger Live: Safeguarding Your Digital Assets

Tech Legal

TikTok, ByteDance File Appeal Over Nationwide Ban

Tech

The Power of Text-to-Speech with Wondershare Filmora: A Comprehensive Guide

Tech

Important WhatsApp Alert! Scammers Prey On Friends And Family.

Tech

ExNova Mobile Trading App: Seamlessly Trade Anywhere, Anytime!

Tech

'Community Help' On Facebook Links Nearby People During Emergencies.

Tech

Microsoft's Next 'MAI-1' AI Model To Challenge OpenAI And Google

Tech

Protecting What Matters: A Parent's Guide to FamiSafe and Tracking Cell Phone Locations

Tech

Dividends and Beyond: Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon's Investor Relations

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces Latest Feature: Hide Community Group Chats

Tech

Despite TikTok's Political Turmoil, Tech Platforms Pitch For Ad Deals

Tech

Paramount's $26 Billion Offer Has Been Matched By Sony And Apollo

Tech

Judge Bans X-Sharing Video Of Sydney Bishop’s Stabbing

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

4 seconds ago

on

X-Sharing
RICK RYCROFT

(CTN News) – Following the government attorneys’ criticism of X-Sharing free speech defense concerning the persistent presence of objectionable images on social media,

An Australian judge has lifted the restriction on the organization’s capacity to distribute videos depicting a knife attack on a Sydney bishop in his cathedral last month.

The Australian Federal Court’s Judge Geoffrey Kennett has extended his order to X-Sharing Corp., the entity that Elon Musk, a billionaire, rebranded as X Corp. following his acquisition of Twitter last year. Users have been prohibited from sharing videos of the April 15 incident by him.

Following the assault, a confrontation of a violent nature transpired in the vicinity of the church, which precipitated the apprehension and subsequent indictment of the alleged assailant, an adolescent, on terrorism-related charges.

Implemented since April 22, Kennett will review the order on Monday to determine whether or not to maintain it.

X-Sharing is the only social media platform that is currently defying a request to remove a video depicting an incident that transpired during an Assyrian Orthodox liturgical internet broadcast. The eSafety Commission of Australia, which claims to be the first government agency devoted to assuring online safety, submitted this request.

Despite suffering injuries, both the bishop and priest managed to survive.

Elon Musk lodged a petition with the Federal Court, requesting the revocation of the eSafety warning on the grounds that Australia was involved in censorship. The court will deliberate and determine the scheduling of a hearing regarding X’s application on Wednesday.

Notwithstanding the implementation of geoblocking measures by X-Sharing on its content intended for Australian customers, eSafety contends that virtual private networks enable Australian consumers to still access the film.

Virtual Private Network (VPN) services facilitate users’ access to country-restricted websites through connections to servers situated in other countries. The watchdog proposes that the video be banned globally.

Tim Begbie, an attorney for eSafety, testified in court on Friday that X is a market leader in the distribution of violent and extremist content, establishing the organization as a prominent distributor in this industry.

Begbie stated that it would be impractical for Australia to implement X-Sharing”pro-free speech stance.”

This position is, in fact, largely deceptive. “Begbie stated that X does not literally represent the concept of universal removal being harmful,”

Begbie claimed that X’s regulations provide unambiguous guidance on the situations in which the platform may choose to remove content globally.

Begbie argued that the true stance is as follows: X-Sharing maintains that the term’reasonable’ can mean whatever X desires.

“When X chooses to eliminate something based on X-Sharing own desire to do so, that decision is rational.” However, Begbie contended that the stipulation X is obligated to comply with in Australian law is illogical.

Attorney Bret Walker asserted that X had adequately instituted safeguards to restrict the availability of information in Australia, notwithstanding the challenges that were encountered.

The individual considered the notification to be null and void, and conveyed surprise at eSafety’s request for a global ban.

Walker argues that legislation expressly stating that the jurisdiction of the Australian Parliament extends to content about Australia that is permitted to be displayed in Russia, Finland, Belgium, or the United States is improbable.

Walker asserted that unless we so choose, we should not contemplate adopting an attitude that is blatantly isolationist.

The work is copyrighted. The Associated Press has assigned copyright to the material as of 2024. Every right is reserved. Distribution, publication, broadcasting, or rewriting of this material is strictly prohibited.

SEE ALSO:

TikTok Labels AI-Generated Content From OpenAI And Elsewhere

Dropbox Shares Surge Following a Positive Earnings Report in Q1

Data Breach At Dell Allegedly Affects 49 Million Customers
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies