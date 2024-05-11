Sources Say OpenAI Launches a Google Search Competitor On Monday

(CTN News) – Two individuals with knowledge of the situation have revealed that OpenAI plans to unveil its artificial intelligence-powered search utility on Monday.

OpenAI shall consequently encounter a heightened degree of competition from the search engine behemoth Google.

Furthermore, while no prior information has been provided regarding the announcement’s date, its future modification is a distinct possibility.

Bloomberg and the Information have as sources that OpenAI, an artificial intelligence search startup established by Microsoft, is reportedly developing a search engine to compete with Alphabet’s Google and the heavily funded artificial intelligence search startup Perplexity.

OpenAI has decided not to respond to the request.

There is a high likelihood that the update was made available concurrently with the commencement of Google’s annual I/O conference, which is planned to occur on Tuesday.

During the course of this occasion, it is expected that the technology behemoth will exhibit several products that are associated with artificial intelligence.

According to reports, the search utility developed by OpenAI is an addition to the company’s ChatGPT, which has achieved significant success. By means of this functionality, ChatGPT is capable of obtaining citations and content directly from the internet.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a chatbot solution capable of producing responses to text queries that exhibit a level of proficiency similar to that of an actual human. This is feasible due to the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence models developed by OpenAI.

ChatGPT has been cited by industry analysts as a viable alternative to procuring Internet data for a significant duration. Despite the fact that ChatGPT has encountered challenges in delivering accurate and current web data since its inception, this remains the case.

Throughout its existence, OpenAI has maintained a partnership with Microsoft Bing on behalf of subscribers who have paid for access to the platform.

Throughout this transitional phase, Google has demonstrated its capability to develop artificial intelligence for its proprietary search engine bearing the same name.

A researcher who formerly worked at OpenAI founded Perplexity,

A company that has garnered notoriety for providing an AI-native search experience that includes images and citations in addition to text in its responses.

The newly established organization has been valued at one billion dollars. A blog post published by the startup company in January asserts that the monthly usage of the platform exceeds ten million individuals.

Upon its release in late 2022, the ChatGPT application developed by OpenAI captured the unique distinction of amassing the most monthly active users of any application in recorded history.

This distinction was bestowed upon the product subsequent to its public release. However, according to data from the analytics company Similarweb, the worldwide traffic to ChatGPT’s website has exhibited fluctuations over the past year and will not reach its highest point until May 2023.

This information is derived from the substantial volume of traffic that the website has been receiving. Because of this, the artificial intelligence sector is currently facing increased demands to expand its user base.

ChatGPT modules, an earlier attempt to incorporate current and real-world data into the platform, were discontinued in April, according to a support center post on the OpenAI website.

