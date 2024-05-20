Gauhar Khan Criticized After Expressing Frustration at Mumbai Polling Booths

(CTN News) – Bollywood celebrities were at polling booths set up in various locations in Mumbai during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra.

Gauhar Khan also arrived at the polling booths during this time. She also inserted the device, but when she emerged, she was extremely upset. When people noticed his reaction, they began criticizing him. She had reached the venue by herself, and a video was circulating.

After she voted, Gauhar Khan’s video surfaced on social media earlier this week. In the video, she votes and steps out of the voting booth. When the paparazzi ask her to pose for a picture, she quickly goes to her car, which is parked outside. She leaves, sitting in the car.

The polling booth made Gauhar Khan angry.

As she remarks, Gauhar Khan is irritated with the situation: “It is very confusing and disorganized.” In other words, she refers to the poor condition of the polling booths.

As a result, people are experiencing problems. He also posted a lengthy message on Instagram. ‘Have some courage, find your booth and vote now!’ My family’s and my name are missing from the address where I have lived for the last nine years, which is extremely confusing and disappointing.

Only one family member was given the voting slip, which includes the names of all those who have left the building over the years. As approximately 100 people had similar complaints and requested that they be allowed to vote using their Aadhaar cards, some of those in charge were extremely rude.

Nevertheless, I did not give up, and I searched from one booth to another in my area for my venue and eventually found my mother’s 15-year-old address. Alhamdulillah, who has taught me the importance of patriotism from a very young age.

Alhamdulillah, I did not want my vote to be wasted; as a citizen, I am entitled to vote in a democracy. I am passionate about my country and feel responsible for it. Do not let this opportunity to pass you by. Mumbai Police officers have been incredibly helpful and kind throughout this whole process. Volunteers are also performing well. Jai Hind!

Users angry at Gauhar Khan

Upon viewing this video of Gauhar Khan, a user commented, “It appears that she did not receive VIP treatment.” Another said, “Sister, voting would have occurred at the Taj Hotel.’ Another wrote, “Yeah, and I would have organized your vote at the Taj Hotel.’ One user commented, “They should be treated with special treatment everywhere.” ‘Will we bring you a sofa now?’ One user responded, ‘It is voting, not Ambani’s wedding.’ Another user wrote, ‘Call him to a five-star hotel.’