Adobe Now Offers Acrobat AI Assistant For Enterprise Users
Adobe Now Offers Acrobat AI Assistant For Enterprise Users

Adobe
David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images

(CTN News) – Adobe is among the many companies that are using artificial intelligence (AI) in their products.

This makes sense given that Adobe places a strong emphasis on productivity. To increase efficiency, Adobe has announced the Acrobat AI Assistant, which is intended primarily for enterprise clients.

Adobe has been working hard to remain ahead of the artificial intelligence curve, which is not surprising. For instance, the business just unveiled the Adobe Express app for iOS and Android devices.

With this, the mobile platform gains access to an assortment of artificial intelligence technologies. Right now, you can choose to download the software.

The Acrobat AI Assistant, created especially for business users, was presented by Adobe.

Thus far, Adobe’s AI capabilities have shown to be quite beneficial for both small enterprises and individual customers. Still, we are talking about the renowned corporation Adobe.

This company strives to create its AI tools to the same caliber of excellence as its products, which are regarded as industry benchmarks. The business announced a new payment tier today that is intended primarily for enterprise clients.

You can make use of the Acrobat AI assistant by purchasing the subscription add-on. The goal of this AI chatbot is to cover every facet of Adobe’s platform.

Users are limited to creating emails, reports, slideshows, and other documents by using the data found in already published papers. It works like any other AI tool, taking data from the given content and producing relevant content.

The AI Assistant, for example, can process a wide range of document formats, including Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, PDFs, and other comparable forms. You can ask it a question based on the contents supplied, and it will answer you.

If you have a long Word document that needs to have information retrieved but don’t have the time, you can ask the AI assistant to give you a brief synopsis of the relevant information.

The AI Assistant can also distill lengthy documents into succinct overviews. This is a highly desirable feature in AI technologies since it summarizes long texts clearly and straightforwardly.

Additionally, Adobe offers a citation system that produces precise citations.

Users of the AI platform will be precisely aware of the data source as a result. People will therefore be able to confirm the accuracy of the material by checking it for themselves.

Data safety

It is crucial to understand that Adobe does not use the data you provide to train the LLM that drives the AI assistant.

Considering that this site is mostly business, this is essential. It’s likely that you’ll use it to check important documents such as business contracts. You don’t need to worry about that information being shared with others.

Availability

Currently, only Enterprise clients that use Acrobat and Reader on desktop, web, and mobile platforms can use Acrobat as an assistant. At the moment, it is only available in English; however, more languages will be added soon.

Alishba Waris

