Connect with us

Tech

Since 2005, AT&T Has Invested Over $1.9 Billion In New Jersey 
Advertisement

Tech

Adobe Now Offers Acrobat AI Assistant For Enterprise Users

Tech Legal

TikTok, ByteDance File Appeal Over Nationwide Ban

Tech

The Power of Text-to-Speech with Wondershare Filmora: A Comprehensive Guide

Tech

Important WhatsApp Alert! Scammers Prey On Friends And Family.

Tech

ExNova Mobile Trading App: Seamlessly Trade Anywhere, Anytime!

Tech

'Community Help' On Facebook Links Nearby People During Emergencies.

Tech

Microsoft's Next 'MAI-1' AI Model To Challenge OpenAI And Google

Tech

Protecting What Matters: A Parent's Guide to FamiSafe and Tracking Cell Phone Locations

Tech

Dividends and Beyond: Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon's Investor Relations

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces Latest Feature: Hide Community Group Chats

Tech

Despite TikTok's Political Turmoil, Tech Platforms Pitch For Ad Deals

Tech

Paramount's $26 Billion Offer Has Been Matched By Sony And Apollo

Tech

Apple Stock (AAPL) Soars 6% Before Inauguration Amid AI And Big Buyback Plan

Tech

NVIDIA Supplier SK Hynix Reports HBM Chip Shortages For 2025

Tech

Universal Music Group And TikTok Resolve Their Dispute

Tech

Streaming Service Spotify Has Quietly Moved Lyrics Behind Paywalls

Tech

The Solar Panels' Promise

Tech

Top 5 Tools for Bypassing AI Detection: Your Go-to AI Humanizers

Tech

Telegram's Chatbots Are Now Accessible To Ukrainian Security Services

Tech

Since 2005, AT&T Has Invested Over $1.9 Billion In New Jersey 

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

10 seconds ago

on

AT&T
GETTY

(CTN News) – AT&T disclosed that its investment in New Jersey spanned a period of five years, from 2019 to 2023, and exceeded $1.9 billion.

The telecom company has contributed hundreds of computers as donations and supported digital literacy initiatives in an effort to educate and strengthen its communities. Additionally, it has proven that it authentically values the communities in which its employees and clients reside.

In municipalities and localities throughout New Jersey, this investment is having the following effects:

The areas of Trenton-Princeton, Atlantic City-Hammonton, and Vineland-Bridgeton have collectively spent over $25 million, $30 million, and $9.6 million, respectively.

AT&T asserted that it understood the significance of a connection.

Its objective is to ensure that everyone has access to the internet, irrespective of origin or place of habitation. In an effort to contribute to the reduction of the digital divide, AT&T is undertaking measures to enhance network capacity and dependability while also expanding internet accessibility nationwide.

It has allocated resources to enhance network coverage across all tiers, including fiber, 5G, and the AT&T-developed FirstNet.

Unlocking the potential of 5G

More than 99 percent of the American population, including New Jersey residents, are connected to AT&T’s nationwide wireless voice and data network, which encompasses both urban and suburban areas.

Its nationwide availability of midband spectrum extends to over 210 million individuals, while its 5G network penetrates over 295 million people in over 24,500 cities and villages throughout the United States.

The telecom company continues to collaborate with sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing to generate innovative concepts and increase productivity with its 5G technology.

It is increasing its efficacy in high-traffic areas such as airports, stadiums, and venues including Newark Liberty International Airport, Red Bull Arena, and MetLife Stadium. It is expanding its 5G network in municipalities such as Trenton, Asbury Park, Newark, New Brunswick, and Vineland so as to provide residents with dependable connectivity.

AT&T, America’s partner for public safety communication, is developing and expanding FirstNet with the intention of enhancing network accessibility for the public safety community. By declaring a sequence of strategic investments in FirstNet exceeding $8 billion, the FirstNet Authority established the groundwork for ten years of innovation in first responder systems.

AT&T will be able to construct 1,000 new FirstNet sites across the country within the next two years, provide always-on priority and preemption across all AT&T 5G commercial spectrum bands, and introduce a standalone FirstNet 5G core with the most recent network investment of $6.3 billion.

It establishes connections between organizations, public safety agencies, and first responders in more than 340 New Jersey cities, including Princeton, Atlantic City, Camden, Manchester, and Newark, among others.

Band 14 has been implemented in nearly 1,300 locations across New Jersey in order to provide law enforcement with truly dedicated coverage and the capacity to respond as required.

Additionally, AT&T stated that in addition to its network, it is making investments in its communities. Following its most recent declaration of an additional $3 billion to be contributed by 2030, AT&T will have accumulated a monetary commitment of $5 billion to address the digital divide, which it commenced in 2021.

The following are notable occurrences from the previous year in New Jersey:

Low-income Jersey City residents can now participate fully, safely, and responsibly in the digital world of today by attending free digital literacy classes provided by the Jersey City Housing Authority, AT&T, and Digitunity on April 5, 2023.

On August 24, 2023, AT&T volunteers, in collaboration with the Computers 4 People team headquartered in Hoboken, donated more than two hundred laptops to the Jersey City Housing Authority and Dvine Konektion in West New York. In conjunction with the laptops, digital literacy resources were provided to empower the recipients to actively participate in the digital realm.

SEE ALSO:

Adobe Now Offers Acrobat AI Assistant For Enterprise Users

TikTok, ByteDance File Appeal Over Nationwide Ban

The Power of Text-to-Speech with Wondershare Filmora: A Comprehensive Guide
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies