Launch Of Gray Zone Warfare – A Tarkov-Style First-Person Shooter

(CTN News) – There is another extraction shooter joining the fray, in the form of Gray Zone Warfare, which launched today on Steam Early Access.

Madfinger Games, a developer of Escape From Tarkov competitor games, noted that before the competitive game became available to buy on Steam, it was ranked at No. 7 on Steam wishlists.

With Gray Zone Warfare, players get to choose a character from one of three different private military companies based on their ex-special forces background and deploy them on a fictional island called Lamang Island.

Regardless of whether you choose the PvE or PvEvP mode, the game has an open world that can fit 48 players and 1,000 AI units, which is a lot of room, according to Madfinger Games.

The extraction shooter offers a variety of 150 different tasks, both solo and in a four-player squad environment, making it a great game for the whole family.

There are hundreds of parts to choose from when it comes to customizing weapons in the tactical shooter, according to Madfinger Games. These parts allow players to have “authentic ballistics models.”

Aside from that, the developer says the game is equipped with a health system that is designed to “simulate the human body realistically.”

This means the players have to become well versed in identifying which injuries have occurred in the game and how to address them.

It seems that the reviews of Gray Zone Warfare on Steam have been trending largely in the negative direction. As a major criticism of the game, performance issues are cited as one of its main shortcomings.

As part of its Gray Zone Warfare bundle offering, Madfinger Games is offering several different bundles for people to choose from. Depending on the version, the player receives special equipment as well as an increase in the size of their locker and the amount of in-game currency.

There is a starting price of $35 for Gray Zone Warfare in the Steam Early Access program, which includes the first 10 levels.

SEE ALSO:

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 30 April 2024 (100% Working)