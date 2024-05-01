Connect with us

Gaming

Launch Of Gray Zone Warfare - A Tarkov-Style First-Person Shooter
Advertisement

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 30 April 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for April 30, 2024

Gaming

Tapping into Nostalgia: Retro Gaming and Classic Slots Revival

Gaming

PUBG To Bring Back Classic Erangel Map With Nostalgic Features In May

Gaming

Top 5 Themed Online Slots to Play This Year

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 April 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for April 28, 2024

Gaming

Yandex Games Alternatives: Exploring Diverse Gaming Platforms

Gaming

Yandex Games Unblocked: How to Play Yandex Games Unblocked?

Gaming

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 2nd May 2024

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for April 27, 2024

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 27 April 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

The Psychology of Online Slots: Why We Keep Spinning

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 26 April 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for April 26, 2024

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 25 April 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for April 25, 2024

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 24 April 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for April 24, 2024

Gaming

Launch Of Gray Zone Warfare – A Tarkov-Style First-Person Shooter

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Gray Zone Warfare
Madfinger Games is offering different bundles for Gray Zone Warfare on Steam.

(CTN News) – There is another extraction shooter joining the fray, in the form of Gray Zone Warfare, which launched today on Steam Early Access.

Madfinger Games, a developer of Escape From Tarkov competitor games, noted that before the competitive game became available to buy on Steam, it was ranked at No. 7 on Steam wishlists.

With Gray Zone Warfare, players get to choose a character from one of three different private military companies based on their ex-special forces background and deploy them on a fictional island called Lamang Island.

Regardless of whether you choose the PvE or PvEvP mode, the game has an open world that can fit 48 players and 1,000 AI units, which is a lot of room, according to Madfinger Games.

The extraction shooter offers a variety of 150 different tasks, both solo and in a four-player squad environment, making it a great game for the whole family.

There are hundreds of parts to choose from when it comes to customizing weapons in the tactical shooter, according to Madfinger Games. These parts allow players to have “authentic ballistics models.”

Aside from that, the developer says the game is equipped with a health system that is designed to “simulate the human body realistically.”

This means the players have to become well versed in identifying which injuries have occurred in the game and how to address them.

It seems that the reviews of Gray Zone Warfare on Steam have been trending largely in the negative direction. As a major criticism of the game, performance issues are cited as one of its main shortcomings.

As part of its Gray Zone Warfare bundle offering, Madfinger Games is offering several different bundles for people to choose from. Depending on the version, the player receives special equipment as well as an increase in the size of their locker and the amount of in-game currency.

There is a starting price of $35 for Gray Zone Warfare in the Steam Early Access program, which includes the first 10 levels.

SEE ALSO:

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 30 April 2024 (100% Working)

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer for April 30, 2024

Tapping into Nostalgia: Retro Gaming and Classic Slots Revival
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies