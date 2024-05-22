Connect with us

Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance
Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance

Arsi Mughal

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Buddha Purnima 2024 Date, Rituals, and Significance

(CTN News) – As stated in the Telugu Panchangam, Buddha Purnima is celebrated annually on the day of Vaisakh Purnima, also known as Maha Vaisakhi, Vaisakh Poornima or Buddha Poornami.

It is believed that Gautama Buddha was born on this auspicious day. As the ninth incarnation of Sri Maha Vishnu, Buddha Purnima is observed on the 23rd of May. Many believe that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Satyanarayana on this auspicious day will increase happiness at home.

Furthermore, it is believed that money will not be in short supply. We will now discuss the timing, rituals and significance of Buddha Purnima Puja during this occasion…

The Telugu calendar indicates that Vaisakh Purnima Tithi begins on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024, at 6:47 p.m. and ends at 7:22 p.m. on the 23rd. Buddha Purnima is celebrated on Thursday, 23rd May 2024, according to the morning tithi. Wake up early and take a bath on this auspicious day.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

The birthday of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, is celebrated as Buddha Purnima. This full moon day is regarded as a very special day for Buddhists. Many believe three significant events in the Buddha’s life occurred on this day.

This day marks the birth of Buddha in Lumbini. Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree on the full moon after six years of asceticism. According to historical evidence, Buddha passed away at Kusinara at the age of 80 on this day.

If you practice these 6 wonderful auspicious yogas on Buddha Purnima this year, you will receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi!

Buddha’s full moon day is an auspicious occasion for devotees to clean their houses. As part of this auspicious ritual, one must take a bath and sprinkle Ganga water around the house, near the front door. The house should be decorated with flowers, and a swastika symbol of turmeric or saffron should be offered near the main entrance. Deeparadhana involves pouring milk into the Bodhi tree and donating clothes and food according to one’s ability.

According to the scriptures, donating a pot full of water to Buddha Purnima is equivalent to donating a cow.

On this day, the Satyanarayana story should be recited at home.

The offering of the Lotus flower at night on that same day is believed to bring wealth to Goddess Lakshmi. All countries where Buddhism is widely practiced hold the Bodhi Vriksha Puja on Vaisakh Purni. Buddhism celebrates that day by tying flags to the Bodhi tree, lighting lamps, and pouring scented water over the tree.

The habit of doubting is very dangerous. Suspicion can drive a wedge between anyone. Forgive those who have done wrong. Try to comprehend them. The habit of doubt is very dangerous. In particular, it increases the bond between friends, the relationship between husband and wife, as well as the distance between lovers. For this reason, you should avoid doubting yourself.
Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics.

