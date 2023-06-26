Connect with us

Thailand Takes Measures to Address Labor Shortages in Various Industries
(CTN News) – Thailand’s labor authorities have addressed the shortage of workers in various industries by amending the memoranda of understanding (MOU) with the governments of Myanmar and Cambodia.

The economic migrants, who primarily work in the tourist trade, construction, fishing, and food processing sectors, are crucial for sustaining these industries.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to many workers returning to their home countries, resulting in expired work permits and a pressing need for solutions.

Amendment of MOU and Online Registration:

The recent amendments to the MOU between Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia have introduced measures to streamline the process for both current workers in Thailand and those wishing to return from Myanmar and Cambodia.

The key change allows for quick online registration, eliminating the previous mandatory waiting period of 30 days before workers could reapply. This move aims to expedite the reentry of skilled laborers into the Thailand workforce.

Impact of Expired Permits and Transitional Government:

Due to the pandemic, many workers saw their work permits expire or were on the verge of expiration. The transitional government, led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha, made a hasty Cabinet decision to extend the expired permits until July 31, 2023. However, resolving these permits’ issues falls upon the new incoming administration.

Consequences of Illegal Work and Benefit Loss:

Working illegally poses significant risks for migrants, including the possibility of deportation and the loss of benefits, such as automatic enrollment in the Thailand health system. To avoid these consequences, workers must follow the proper registration procedures and obtain valid work permits.

Visa Fee Reduction Request:

The Cambodian and Myanmar authorities have requested the Thailand Department of Labour to reduce the visa fee from 2,000 to 500 baht. However, this change requires Cabinet approval, which will be pursued once the new administration is formed.

Specific Worker Shortage in Chonburi Province:

Chonburi province, particularly in areas like Pattaya, Chonburi City, Sattahip, and beyond, is experiencing a high demand for workers from neighboring countries. Vacancies are prevalent in hotels, restaurants, factories, and trawler assistance sectors. This shortage reflects a larger global trend influenced by falling birth rates.

International Examples: Germany and South Korea:

Germany, facing a similar challenge with declining birth rates, is introducing a points system to facilitate the recruitment of skilled and literate foreign workers. This system aims to make it easier for companies to hire talent from abroad. In South Korea, which has the world’s lowest birth rate, Thailand factory workers are regularly recruited, sometimes even through tourist visas, despite the technical irregularity.

Conclusion:

The amendments made to the MOU and the introduction of online registration offer promising solutions to alleviate the shortage of workers in Thailand industries. The government aims to attract and retain skilled laborers from Myanmar and Cambodia by simplifying the process and addressing expired permits. The reduction in visa fees and international examples of tackling worker shortages demonstrate the global nature of this issue and the need for proactive measures to sustain essential industries.
