UK Experiences Joint Hottest Day of the Year with Record Temperatures at 32.2C

(CTN News) – The UK recently encountered a scorching heatwave, marking the joint hottest day of the year. On Sunday, temperatures soared to a staggering 32.2 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, matching the previous record set in Chertsey, Surrey, on June 10th this year. It’s worth mentioning that Coningsby is also the location where the UK’s all-time highest temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was registered on July 19th last year.

Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Forecasted for Northern UK Regions

However, the soaring temperatures were not without consequence. Thunderstorms and heavy showers were predicted to hit several regions in northern England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.

Weather forecasts indicated that some areas in the northeast could expect up to 30mm of rain. Consequently, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued, encompassing eastern Scotland and northeast England from 1pm to 9pm on Sunday.

The Met Office advised individuals to stay hydrated and apply sun protection due to the high UV levels. Additionally, they urged the public not to place disposable barbecues in grassland areas, as this could pose a fire risk.

Fortunately, relief from the scorching heat is anticipated next week. Fresher air is expected to sweep the country, particularly in the southeast.

London, for instance, is predicted to witness a significant drop in temperatures on Monday, with forecasts not exceeding 24 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Amy Bokota stated that this temperature shift would likely bring a much-needed respite, making the weather much more comfortable than in recent weeks.

While enjoying the warm weather, individuals must exercise sensibility and responsibility. The Met Office emphasized the need to act prudently in extreme temperatures.

London Fire Brigade Combats Grass Blaze in Enfield

Unfortunately, a tragic incident occurred in Lincolnshire, where a teenage girl lost her life after being pulled from the sea on Saturday evening.

The 15-year-old girl and a teenage boy were airlifted to the hospital from Cleethorpes Beach. The boy, fortunately, was later discharged after receiving medical care.

In a separate incident, the London Fire Brigade responded to a grass blaze on Rammey Marsh in Enfield, located in the northern part of the city.

Approximately two hectares of grassland were engulfed in flames on Sunday afternoon. To tackle the blaze, 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

As the UK copes with fluctuating weather conditions, individuals must stay informed, take necessary precautions, and prioritize safety to enjoy the summer season responsibly.