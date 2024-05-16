Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Is Released On Bail But Cannot Leave Jail

(CTN News) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted bail in Islamabad on Wednesday for land corruption accusations, his lawyers claimed that he will be needed to remain in jail in order to do time for two other cases. These cases are related to land corruption.

According to allegations that he and his wife were given land by a real estate developer during Imran Khan’s stint as prime minister from 2018 to 22 in exchange for illegal favors, the former cricket hero was indicted this past week. The allegations were made in connection with the tenure of Khan. In the indictment, the claims were specifically stated.

Khan had submitted a bail application in front of the Islamabad High Court, despite the fact that he denies any role in the incident.

Naeem Haider Panjutha, Imran Khan party lawyer,

Said on the social networking platform X that Khan had been granted freedom with conditions. On the other hand, he noted that Khan continued to be held in custody despite the fact that he had been found guilty of two distinct offenses: the first of which concerned the disclosure of state secrets, and the second of which involved his marriage being in violation of Islamic law.

Khan, who is 71 years old, has been detained every month since August 2011. There are a total of four cases in which he has been found guilty; however, the punishments in two of those cases have been suspended until further inquiry is conducted.

Following Imran Khan’s removal from office in 2022 as a consequence of a vote of no confidence in the legislature, Khan is named in dozens of lawsuits, including claims of inciting violence against the state. These lawsuits are filed in the aftermath of Khan’s removal from office.

Additionally, Bushra Bibi, his wife, is currently doing time in prison for a case that is connected to the illicit marriage that she had with Khan in 2018. This marriage took place in 2018.

Al-Qadir Trust was founded while Imran Khan was president.

This is a charitable organization that is not affiliated with the government. Wednesday was the day when Khan was released on bond in connection with this case.

According to the prosecution, the trust was nothing more than a cover through which the former premier could collect land as a bribe from a real estate developer.

This was the prosecution’s interpretation of the trust. In addition to the sixty acres of property that are located close to Islamabad, the land includes a large stretch of land that is around 24 hectares in size and is located next to Khan’s hilltop mansion in the capital city of Islamabad.

After bail was granted, Imran Khan media team published a statement in which they declared that the land was not intended for personal advantage and that Khan had founded a “religious and scientific” educational institution. The statement was issued immediately after the bail was granted.

It was also said that the cases were launched in order to keep Imran Khan detained and to prevent him from participating in the national elections that were held on February 8. These elections took place on February 8.

Khan was subjected to a number of convictions in the run-up to the elections; yet, the candidates that were sponsored by his party still managed to capture the majority of seats in the legislature.

Despite their best efforts, they were unable to establish a government since they did not have sufficient numbers. Instead, a coalition of his adversaries, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was successful in imposing a government on the country.

