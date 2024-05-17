Wichita’s Spirit AeroSystems Will Layoff Hundreds Of Hourly Employees

(CTN News) – Spirit AeroSystems is laying off between three hundred and four hundred and fifty hourly production workers in Wichita, according to a document that was distributed to employees who are represented by the International Association of Machinists on Thursday.

The memo claimed that the layoffs will take place. All of the staff members were given copies of the document.

Spirit AeroSystems Senior Vice President Terry George wrote in the statement that was provided to KAKE News by a number of employees, “Teammates, I’m reaching out with a message that’s difficult to write.” in the statement. Several of the staff members put their signatures on the note.

Due to the fact that we have a substantial amount of inventory, it is absolutely necessary for us to slow down our activities in order to become more attentive to the requirements of our clients.

Because of this, we will be able to achieve a better match between our workforce and their requirements. We have arrived at the conclusion that it is necessary to lower the number of individuals working in Wichita who are employed on an hourly basis in the production sector by around 400 to 450.

We arrived at this conclusion after giving this matter a great deal of thought, which ultimately led us to this solution.

Joe Buccino, a spokeswoman for Spirit AeroSystems,

Acknowledged that layoffs had been carried out earlier in the day on Thursday, somewhere in the early afternoon.

Nevertheless, according to Buccino, “due to the recent slowdown in the delivery rate on commercial programs, we have been forced to reduce the number of employees we have in Wichita.”

Over the course of the next few weeks, we are going to contact with the employees who are involved in the situation. This transition will be implemented in the most compassionate manner that is within our capacities, and this is the source of the strength of our devotion to this endeavor.

The news that Spirit AeroSystems made regarding a reduction in force at its production site located in Wichita, Kansas, has been met with substantial opposition from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which has expressed its significant grievance with the announcement.

It is because of this news that the IAM has expressed its worry with a great deal of anxiety. The union issued a statement that read, “We stand with all those who could be impacted, Spirit AeroSystems especially our members and their families.” This message was distributed to the members of the union for their support.

Currently, we are actively gathering information and conducting an analysis of the situation in order to establish the most effective ways to provide help to persons who have been affected by the affected circumstance. Our goal is to determine the most effective ways to provide assistance to those individuals.

Together, we will continue to work toward the aim of preserving the strength of the aerospace sector in Wichita, and we will make certain that our members are supplied with the instruments and resources they require in order to prevail over this struggle and emerge more powerful.

As of the previous week, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) reported that it had incurred a loss of $616.7 million for the first quarter of the year.

The corporation has reported that it has suffered a loss. Based on the information provided by the company, the corporation that has its headquarters in Wichita reported a loss of $5.31 per share over the period of time that is under consideration.

When the expenses that were not recurring were Spirit AeroSystems taken into consideration, the total amount of the losses that were incurred per share was $3.93 overall.

SEE ALSO:

United Airlines Gets Some Breathing Room After a Turbulent March