Printing Error makes $1 Banknotes worth $150,000 Each! Here’s how

(CTN News) – If you intend to purchase lottery tickets with your $1 bills, you may want to carefully check them for errors.

Currency collectors may pay up to $150,000 for two bills with the same error, according to a report in USA Today, citing WealthyNickel.

In 2014 and 2016, the United States Bureau of Engraving and Printing printed two batches of $1 bills with a specific error, which went into circulation before it was detected.

6.4 million banknotes were issued in New York’s first batch and Washington, DC’s second batch.

Currency collectors are willing to pay between $20,000 and $150,000 for a pair of these bills that match the serial number and have the right conditions.

How to check your $1 bills?

According to the report, WealthyNickel suggests you check your $1 bills for these errors.

A series date of “Series 2013” must appear on the banknotes right side of the George Washington photograph.

Additionally, the bill must be stamped with the Federal Reserve Seal “B” above the serial number.

Last but not least, the banknote’s serial number is adorned with a star and is located between “B00000001 – B00250000” or “B03200001 – B09600000.”

WealthyNickel estimates that only nine of these extremely rare $1 bills have been matched, leaving millions of these special bills unmatched.