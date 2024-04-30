Pakistan’s Historic Lunar Mission: ICUBE-Q Set to Launch with China’s Chang’E6 Mission

(CTN News) – Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) will launch on Friday (May 3) from Hainan aboard China’s Chang’E6.

According to the Institute of Space Technology (IST), the satellite ICUBE-Q was planned and constructed in conjunction with China’s Shanghai University (SJTU) and Pakistan’s National Space Agency (Suparco).

Collaboration between Pakistan and China

The ICUBE-Q orbiter includes two optical cameras for imaging the lunar surface. Following satisfactory qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has been included into the Chang’e6 mission. Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of Chinese lunar exploration missions.

Chang’6, China’s lunar mission, will land on the moon’s far side to collect surface samples before returning to Earth for investigation.

The mission is significant for Pakistan since it will also transport a Pakistan CubeSat Satellite, iCube-Q, developed by IST.

CubeSats are small spacecraft with a common design. They have a cubic shape and comprise modular components that must fit inside certain dimensions.

These satellites, typically weighing only a few kilos, are placed in space for various purposes.

CubeSats are primarily designed to facilitate scientific study, technology development, and educational activities in space exploration. They are also used for various purposes, including earth observation, remote sensing, atmospheric research, communications, astronomy, and technology demonstration.

CubeSats, smaller and less expensive than regular satellites, allow universities, research institutes, and commercial entities to participate in space missions and collect vital data for scientific advancement and innovation.

They serve as testing grounds for new technologies and concepts, making space more accessible to users and encouraging collaboration within the space community.

Chang’e-6 Preparations and Milestones: