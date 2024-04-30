Connect with us

Pakistan's Historic Lunar Mission: ICUBE-Q Set to Launch with China's Chang'E6 Mission
Pakistan’s Historic Lunar Mission: ICUBE-Q Set to Launch with China’s Chang’E6 Mission

21 seconds ago

Pakistan's Historic Lunar Mission ICUBE-Q Set to Launch with China's Chang'E6 Mission

(CTN News) – Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) will launch on Friday (May 3) from Hainan aboard China’s Chang’E6.

According to the Institute of Space Technology (IST), the satellite ICUBE-Q was planned and constructed in conjunction with China’s Shanghai University (SJTU) and Pakistan’s National Space Agency (Suparco).

Collaboration between Pakistan and China

The ICUBE-Q orbiter includes two optical cameras for imaging the lunar surface. Following satisfactory qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has been included into the Chang’e6 mission. Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of Chinese lunar exploration missions.

Chang’6, China’s lunar mission, will land on the moon’s far side to collect surface samples before returning to Earth for investigation.

The mission is significant for Pakistan since it will also transport a Pakistan CubeSat Satellite, iCube-Q, developed by IST.

CubeSats are small spacecraft with a common design. They have a cubic shape and comprise modular components that must fit inside certain dimensions.

These satellites, typically weighing only a few kilos, are placed in space for various purposes.

CubeSats are primarily designed to facilitate scientific study, technology development, and educational activities in space exploration. They are also used for various purposes, including earth observation, remote sensing, atmospheric research, communications, astronomy, and technology demonstration.

CubeSats, smaller and less expensive than regular satellites, allow universities, research institutes, and commercial entities to participate in space missions and collect vital data for scientific advancement and innovation.

They serve as testing grounds for new technologies and concepts, making space more accessible to users and encouraging collaboration within the space community.

Chang’e-6 Preparations and Milestones:

Arriving at the launch site in January and March respectively, both the Chang’e-6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket have undergone assembly, testing, and other preparatory work.

According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), various functional checks, joint tests, and propellant loading tasks are now underway.

The upcoming mission is poised to make history as the world’s first attempt to collect material from the moon’s dark side and return it to Earth.

With an estimated sample size of around 2,000 grams, surpassing the achievements of the Chang’e-5 mission, this endeavor holds promise for unlocking new insights into lunar geology and the Earth-moon system.

Change 6 1 1

Chang’e-6 Preparations and Milestones:

Notably, NASA has approved its researchers’ application for access to China’s lunar samples returned via Chang’e-5. This move underscores the potential for international collaboration in lunar exploration, with the samples expected to yield valuable scientific insights.

The Chang’e-6 mission is part of China’s Phase-4 lunar exploration program, which aims to advance planetary exploration missions and enhance space launch capabilities over the next 15 years.

China’s ambitions extend beyond lunar exploration. It plans to make a manned lunar landing before 2030 and construct the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) in collaboration with Russia. Read More
