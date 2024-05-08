Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended: What You Need to Know

Aadhaar Card Update – UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has recently extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar cards online until June 14, 2024. Residents now have approximately one and a half months to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents free of charge.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued to Indian residents to access government services and conduct financial transactions securely. Maintaining the Aadhaar Card updated ensures that the system remains current and enables it to detect fraudulent activities and prevent duplication.

Who needs an Aadhaar Card Update?

The 2016 Aadhaar Enrollment and Update Regulations require individuals to update their POI and POA documents every ten years and update a child’s biometric information on their Blue Aadhaar card between the ages of 5 and 15.

A notable feature is the ability to update your Demographic information online for free, which includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status, and Consent to Share Information.

The following steps should be followed to update demographic information:

Aadhaar Card Update Online

To help you update your details before the June 14 deadline, below is a step-by-step guide:

To access the UIDAI website, please go to uidai.gov.in and select your preferred language.

You can access the update feature by clicking the “My Aadhaar” tab and selecting “Update Your Aadhaar” from the dropdown menu.

Click on “Document Update” to proceed with the update. You will be directed to the “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” page.

Once you enter your UID number and Captcha code, you will receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Upon receiving the OTP, enter it and click “Login.”

Fill out the details: Select the demographic details that need to be updated (name, address, date of birth, etc.) and complete the new information as accurately as possible.

Once you have made the necessary changes, please click “Submit” and upload scanned copies of the required documents to support your request.

To finalize the update, click “Submit Update Request.” You will then receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS.

Updating biometric features such as facial photos, iris scans, or fingerprints requires in-person verification. Please visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Center to verify your biometric information.

In the meantime, you must visit your nearest Aadhaar enrollment center to update your Biometric information, including your iris, fingerprints, and facial photograph.

How to update biometric details

Follow these steps to update your biometric information:

You can find your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Center by visiting the UIDAI website at bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar.

You must visit the center and provide your biometric information (fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs).

Authentication instructions will be provided at the center.

Please submit any supporting documents that are required for verification.

The biometric update status will be tracked through an acknowledgment receipt with a URN.

Aadhaar Card Update Documents

In the meantime, here are some documents you can use to support your Aadhaar Card update on myAadhaar:

Proof of Identity: A passport, a driving license, a PAN card, a voter identification card, a government-issued ID card, a marksheet, a marriage certificate, and a ration card.

Proof of Address: A recent bank statement (not older than three months), a recent electric or gas bill (not older than three months), a passport, marriage certificate, ration card, property tax receipts (not older than a year), and a government-issued identification card

What happens after June 14

You can update your identity and address online for free until June 14, 2024, but after that date a fee will apply. Online updates will cost Rs 25, while offline updates will cost Rs 50.

It is possible to ensure that your Aadhaar Card information remains accurate and secure by taking advantage of the free update window and following the steps outlined above. This will facilitate seamless access to essential services and financial transactions.