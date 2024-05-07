2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Find Your Polling Booth and Verify Voter ID Easily

(CTN News) – The 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and are held in seven phases nationwide. Additionally, elections are being held in four states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. May 7 marks the third phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election, with voters in 94 constituencies across ten states and two union territories casting their votes.

However, due to communication concerns, voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir has been pushed out to May 25. The voting for today began at 7 a.m. and will stop at 5 p.m.

With over 10.5 lakh polling locations across India, nearly 96.8 crore individuals are registered to vote. It is critical to find the nearest voting location and vote comfortably. Contact the Election Commission of India to locate your nearest polling station. Election results will be released on June 4.

WHAT IS A VOTER LIST?

A voter list is a thorough record of all eligible voters living in a specific district or ward. The Election Commission of India maintains and updates this list via its regional offices. The voter list is essential for allowing individuals to vote. If your name is on the voter registration list, you can vote without a Voter ID card by producing any legal government-issued evidence of identity.

The Voter list includes important information such as the name, age, gender, father’s/husband’s name, address, and serial number of eligible voters or voter ID card applicants. It is prepared far ahead of the election and made available to all.

The Voter List also includes information about each voter’s election district and polling station. Eligible voters and first-time applicants can access the voter list online at the official NVSP website or in person at an election booth.

HOW CAN I DOWNLOAD THE VOTER LIST?

Follow the steps below to download the voter list:

Step 1: Access the NVSP Electoral Roll page.

Step 2: Choose the state, district, assembly constituency, and language, then enter the captcha code.

Step 3: Scroll down to see voting station details. To download the Voter list, click on the blue arrow next to your part details.

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN CHECK YOUR POLLING BOOTH FOR THE 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTION:

To find the polling station where you can vote, you can utilize three options accessible on the Election Commission’s (EC) website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

The first approach involves entering the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number from your voter ID card and your state and captcha. After clicking on ‘Search’, the booth details will be presented on your screen.

The second option is to search for your polling station, ‘By Details’. You must input personal information such as your name, relative’s name, date of birth, gender, and district as displayed on your voter ID card. When you enter all of these details and click ‘Search’, the details of your polling booth will appear on the screen.

The third option is to look for your polling booth ‘By Mobile’. When you submit your state and mobile number, an OTP will be produced. When you enter the OTP, the details of your polling booth will appear on the screen.

HOW DO YOU CHECK NAMES ON THE VOTER LIST BY SMS?

There are various handy options for checking your name on the voter list. SMS (Short Message Service) is one of the most convenient options. Follow the steps outlined below to check your name on the voter list via SMS:

To vote in elections, you must have a registered voter ID card and a unique 10-digit number known as the EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card). This number can be found on your voter identification card. To check if you are registered to vote, send an SMS to 1950 with the text “EPIC voter ID number”. Make sure to leave a space between EPIC and your voter identification number.

After sending these messages, you will receive a response with the requested information. Please double-check all the details, particularly your polling booth location, to ensure you can easily locate it on Election Day. Remember that voting is essential to democracy, and each vote matters. To ensure you are prepared and well-informed for the Lok Sabha elections, verify your voter information by SMS today.