19-Year-Old Man Dies After Eating Shawarma in Mumbai

(CTN News) – Police arrested two vendors in Mumbai after a 19-year-old man died after eating ‘chicken shawarma’ from their booth, according to an official. The deceased, Prathamesh Bhokse, purchased the food item from the accused’s kiosk in Trombay on May 3, according to an official on Tuesday.

On May 4, Bhokse sought medical attention at a neighboring municipal hospital due to stomach pain and vomiting.

On May 5, he felt poorly again and was taken to the civic-run KEM Hospital by his family members.

A doctor treated him and sent him home, according to a Trombay police official.

As the man’s condition worsened, he was carried back to KEM Hospital on Sunday evening, where he was checked and admitted.

The hospital authorities subsequently reported the incident to the police, who filed an FIR against unnamed individuals under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 273 (selling unhealthy food or drink), according to the official.

The individual died on Monday, he stated.

The police then detained the two food vendors, Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh, and charged them with different IPC sections, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), according to the official.

Previous instances of shawarma-related food illness

Earlier in October 2023, a young man from Kochi died from probable food poisoning after eating shawarma at a restaurant in Mavelipuram, Kerala. The 22-year-old’s post-mortem report revealed that he died of septicemia, a severe bloodstream illness.

In April 2022, more than 52 people were unwell, and one died after eating shawarma at a Cheruvathur restaurant in Kerala. Devananda, a 16-year-old girl, died of food sickness after devouring the dish.

In September 2022, a 14-year-old girl who had eaten chicken shawarma at a restaurant in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, was discovered dead at home. In addition, 43 people, including four of the deceased girl’s family members, were hospitalized after eating shawarma and developing a severe fever, vomiting, stomach discomfort, and diarrhoea.

What is shawarma?

Shawarma is a well-known Middle Eastern dish and popular street food. It is made of thinly sliced meat, usually lamb or chicken, stacked into a huge cone shape and gently roasted on a vertical rotisserie. As the meat flips, the outer layer cooks and is shaved off before serving.

The sliced meat is often wrapped in flatbreads like pita or lavash and served with various toppings and sauces, including tahini, garlic sauce, hummus, pickles, onions, and tomatoes.