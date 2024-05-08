Microsoft’s Next ‘MAI-1’ AI Model To Challenge OpenAI And Google

(CTN News) – As reported by The Information, Microsoft is now working on the process of constructing a huge artificial intelligence (AI) language model in order to compete with Google and OpenAI. This is being done in order to meet the demands of the market.

Mustafa Suleyman, who was a co-founder of Google DeepMind and formerly served as the CEO of the artificial intelligence business Inflection, is reportedly in charge of overseeing the model.

The story also mentions that Suleyman was a former CEO of Inflection. These details have been provided by two Microsoft workers who are well-versed in the project and have submitted the information in question.

According to the sources, the technology giant may give a sneak look of the new model during its upcoming Build developer conference, which is scheduled to take place later this month. The conference is scheduled to take place sooner rather than later.

The objective of the model is yet unknown, and it will be determined by how well it works. It is vital to recognize that this is the case before moving on.

The findings of the research indicate that MAI-1 will be substantially larger than the open-source models that Microsoft has constructed in the past. As a consequence, the number of expenditures that are linked with the new model will increase as a consequence of this.

In an effort to appeal to a wider range of customers and to provide more affordable solutions, the big technology company said last month that it had developed a scaled-down artificial intelligence model that was given the name Phi-3-mini.

The provision of solutions that were more reasonably priced was the objective of this initiative.

There is also the fact that the company has made substantial financial investments in OpenAI, which amount to billions of dollars.

This is another factor to consider. In Microsoft addition to this, it has integrated the technology that was developed by ChatGPT, which is the creator of a conversational artificial intelligence system, into its software which is designed to increase productivity.

Because of this strategic strategy, the company has been able to make significant progress in the highly competitive field of generative artificial intelligence, which has allowed them to obtain a significant edge.

Microsoft has reportedly been devoting a significant group of servers that are outfitted with visual processing units built by Nvidia, in addition to a substantial amount of data, in order to improve the model. This information comes from the source.

For example, OpenAI’s GPT-4 will have one trillion parameters, while Phi-3 micro would have 3.8 billion parameters. The conclusions of the research indicate that MAI-1 will have approximately 500 billion parameters, while GPT-4 will have one trillion parameters.

