WhatsApp Introduces Latest Feature: Hide Community Group Chats

(CTN News) – The latest update from WhatsApp reveals that a new feature that allows users to hide Community chats is in development, following the addition of an event planner to the Communities section.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android v2.24.10.13 was found to include the hide community chat feature that has been added in the most recent beta version.

In accordance with the most recent report, users will be able to have more control over how group discussions are conducted with the hidden community chat feature.

WABetaInfo posted a description about the fact that Meta’s WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature in order to hide discussion threads within community groups. There is a special icon that appears next to the group name on WhatsApp for the purpose of showing this information.

By looking at this dedicated icon, any members of a community group will be able to easily verify whether or not the group is hidden, so they can hide some talks and return to them later on if they wish.

There is also an option for WhatsApp to display the community the secret group conversation belongs to in order to make the identification process easier.

It would be nice if a dedicated symbol could be used in order to distinguish between visible and concealed group chats, so that both can be distinguished accordingly.

Further, it provides the user with a controlled environment as well as an additional layer of privacy, allowing him or her to participate in a community without having their activities disclosed to other members of the community.

The reason for this is because other members will not be able to see which groups are hidden unless they have a link to invite them to the group.

