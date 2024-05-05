Connect with us

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces Latest Feature: Hide Community Group Chats
Advertisement

Tech

Despite TikTok's Political Turmoil, Tech Platforms Pitch For Ad Deals

Tech

Paramount's $26 Billion Offer Has Been Matched By Sony And Apollo

Tech

Apple Stock (AAPL) Soars 6% Before Inauguration Amid AI And Big Buyback Plan

Tech

NVIDIA Supplier SK Hynix Reports HBM Chip Shortages For 2025

Tech

Universal Music Group And TikTok Resolve Their Dispute

Tech

Streaming Service Spotify Has Quietly Moved Lyrics Behind Paywalls

Tech

The Solar Panels' Promise

Tech

Top 5 Tools for Bypassing AI Detection: Your Go-to AI Humanizers

Tech

Telegram's Chatbots Are Now Accessible To Ukrainian Security Services

Tech

PayPal Execs Focus On Branded Checkout Growth In 2024

Tech

Samsung Expects AI To Grow In The Second Half Of The Year After a Strong Q1

Tech

Information Reports: Google To Pay News Corp $6 Million For New AI Content

Tech

Huawei's Profit Surges 564%, Biting Into Apple's Market Share

Tech

Unveils World's First High-Speed 6G Wireless Device with Blistering 100 Gbps Speeds

Tech

Meta Launches Limited-Time Bonus Program to Boost Engagement on Threads

Tech

Google Play Reports Thailand Has Become Goldmine for Scammers

Tech

Jio Partner Center: How to Sign Up as a Retail Partner for Jio?

Tech

QXEFV: Explore Modern Concepts And Ideas For The Future

Tech

AMD's Q1 Earnings Are Expected To Beat Wall Street Expectations

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces Latest Feature: Hide Community Group Chats

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

29 seconds ago

on

WhatsApp
WhatsApp rolling out "Hide Community Group Chats" feature. — Unsplash/File

(CTN News) – The latest update from WhatsApp reveals that a new feature that allows users to hide Community chats is in development, following the addition of an event planner to the Communities section.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android v2.24.10.13 was found to include the hide community chat feature that has been added in the most recent beta version.

In accordance with the most recent report, users will be able to have more control over how group discussions are conducted with the hidden community chat feature.

WABetaInfo posted a description about the fact that Meta’s WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature in order to hide discussion threads within community groups. There is a special icon that appears next to the group name on WhatsApp for the purpose of showing this information.

By looking at this dedicated icon, any members of a community group will be able to easily verify whether or not the group is hidden, so they can hide some talks and return to them later on if they wish.

There is also an option for WhatsApp to display the community the secret group conversation belongs to in order to make the identification process easier.

It would be nice if a dedicated symbol could be used in order to distinguish between visible and concealed group chats, so that both can be distinguished accordingly.

Further, it provides the user with a controlled environment as well as an additional layer of privacy, allowing him or her to participate in a community without having their activities disclosed to other members of the community.

The reason for this is because other members will not be able to see which groups are hidden unless they have a link to invite them to the group.

SEE ALSO:

Despite TikTok’s Political Turmoil, Tech Platforms Pitch For Ad Deals

Paramount’s $26 Billion Offer Has Been Matched By Sony And Apollo

Apple Stock (AAPL) Soars 6% Before Inauguration Amid AI And Big Buyback Plan
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies