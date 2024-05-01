Information Reports: Google To Pay News Corp $6 Million For New AI Content

(CTN News) – According to information published on Tuesday, Google, owned by Alphabet, plans to spend between $5 million and $6 million each year developing new content and products related to artificial intelligence as part of its AI development program, which will be funded by News Corp, owner of the Wall Street Journal.

Apparently, this new agreement is part of what has been a longstanding collaboration between Google and News Corp, according to the report, which cited an employee of News Corp as well as another person close to the agreement.

As a News Corp spokesperson told Reuters, News Corp does not currently have a contract with Google that permits it to license AI content, though we are already in a number of partnerships with Google as part of our business partnerships.

In response to Reuters’ request for comment regarding the report, it appears that Google has not yet responded to the company’s request for comment.

It has become increasingly commonplace for corporations to partner with news organizations to license their archival content for the purpose of training their chatbots using the content contained in their archives.

It is also worth noting that there have been several similar deals between OpenAI and news publishers such as the Financial Times and Axel Springer whose brands include Politico, which has been in partnership with OpenAI since 2017.

