Meta Launches Limited-Time Bonus Program to Boost Engagement on Threads

(CTN News) – Meta’s Threads social network recently surpassed 150 million monthly users, signaling its growing prominence in the social media landscape. However, the tech giant is not resting on its laurels, as it seeks to further enhance engagement on the platform.

In a strategic move, Meta has unveiled a limited-time bonus program aimed at enticing creators to participate actively on Threads.

The initiative, which has been making waves across social media platforms in recent days, has been confirmed by Meta to TechCrunch. According to the company, the program is invite-only and targets creators, with individualized criteria for eligibility.

Having commenced testing in March, the program is currently exclusive to creators based in the United States, with potential plans for expansion into other regions contingent on its success.

Meta Sets Clear Guidelines for Creators in Threads Bonus Program

As outlined on Meta’s support page, invited creators are required to create a public profile on Threads and adhere to Instagram creator incentive terms and rules for bonuses.

Key performance indicators for eligibility include the engagement metrics of Threads posts, such as views and frequency of posting.

However, not all content qualifies for the bonus program. Meta has established specific guidelines to ensure that only eligible posts receive bonuses.

For instance, posts must garner a minimum of 2,500 views and must not feature copyrighted material, lack text, or have artificially boosted views. Additionally, content bearing watermarks from other platforms or serving as brand partnership posts will be ineligible for bonuses.

Creators participating in the program can monitor their earnings via the professional dashboard and may be required to meet a minimum earning threshold to qualify for payouts.

Meta clarifies that failure to reach this threshold will result in no bonus payout, though creators may be considered for future bonus opportunities.

Meta’s Bonus Program

The introduction of this bonus program is expected to incentivize Instagram users with sizable followings to increase their activity on Threads, potentially drawing portions of their audience to the platform.

Notably, Instagram already promotes Threads through suggested content, which could further spur user migration.

For creators, the bonus program presents an opportunity to establish a presence on Threads and cultivate a new audience. However, the sustainability of monetary benefits remains uncertain, as Meta has yet to outline long-term monetization strategies for creators on the platform.

With the launch of this bonus program, Meta aims to fuel engagement on Threads while positioning the platform as a viable alternative to competitors.

As the social media landscape continues to evolve, the success of this initiative could shape Meta’s future endeavors in fostering creator communities across its ecosystem.