Important WhatsApp Alert! Scammers Prey On Friends And Family.

(CTN News) – Professionals are warning those who are participating in WhatsApp group conversations about a fraud that involves an audio call and has the ability to put the financial security of their friends and family members in jeopardy. The scam involves the use of a phone call.

Action Fraud, which is the national reporting mechanism for fraud and cybercrime in the United Kingdom, has reportedly received hundreds of complaints from victims.

The con artist will typically use a phony display name and WhatsApp profile photograph while they are pretending to be a member of a group chat by using a fake display name. This is done in order to make the most of the circumstances that have arisen.

At the same time that they are having the WhatsApp chat,

The person who is perpetrating the scam will inform the victim that they are required to bring the one-time passcode (OTP) in order to be “registered” for the session. This will take place simultaneously with the chat.

Alternatively, this is an access code that the con artist will use to establish up the victim’s WhatsApp account on a separate phone in order to take control of it.

Thereafter, the con artist will activate two-step verification, which will render the victim’s account inaccessible to everyone.

On the other hand, it is feasible for the con artist to WhatsApp send messages to other people on the victim’s contact list, in which they will typically ask for money while pretending to be in a situation in which they are in dire need of assistance. Because of this, the con artist is able to communicate with the people who have fallen victim to their schemes.

