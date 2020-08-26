UN Promoting Women in Law Enforcement in the ASEAN Region

UN Women in law enforcement, participate at all levels and in all roles, law enforcement is more responsive to, and reflective of, the community it serves. The meaningful participation of women in law enforcement increases operation effectiveness, enhances community trust, and also decreases corruption. Nevertheless, women remain chronically underrepresented in law enforcement in the ASEAN Region.

UN Women and UNODC have joined forces to support women in law enforcement. With a focus on women in law enforcement at boarder transit points to combat trafficking in women and girls, since 2018. Building on this, UN Women and UNODC have also partnered with INTERPOL. Above all to undertake groundbreaking research on Women in Law Enforcement in the ASEAN Region. Also with the generous support of the Government of Canada.

Research on Women in Law Enforcement in the ASEAN Region, by UN Women, UNODC and INTERPOL, has highlighted that women make an essential contribution to law enforcement in the ASEAN region. Even more increasing overall operational effectiveness, improving law enforcement responses to sexual and gender-based crimes, and enhancing perceptions of the legitimacy of law enforcement institutions, despite being underrepresented in law enforcement.

Obstacles for women police officers in Asean

The Report, to be launched on 26 August, explores the experiences and views of women police officers from across the ASEAN region to further understand opportunities and obstacles for women police officers. It also provides a snapshot of the current state of affairs with regards to the recruitment, training, deployment and promotion of women police officers. Even more the report analyses policies and practices that support or hinder the participation of women in law enforcement.

The Report offers a series of recommendations aimed at supporting collaboration among ASEAN Member States; key stakeholders; and partners; to adopt and implement gender-inclusive policies and practices that accelerate women’s meaningful participation in law enforcement; and increase the gender-responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

The Full Report, as well as a summary, and an animated video highlighting key findings, are available through the links below:

Report Launch Webinar – 26 August 2020

An online launch of the Report will take place by webinar on 26 August. Furthermore the webinar will present the key finding of the Report and encourage commitments in implementing the recommendations in the ASEAN region. Women law enforcement officers will also join the webinar to share how the Report resonates with their experiences.

Agenda

Panel discussion: H.E. Dr. Sarah Taylor Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to the Kingdom of Thailand, Kingdom of Cambodia, and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Mr. Mohammad Naciri, UN Women Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Mr. Jeremy Douglas, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Mr. Jorge Fainstein Day Gastrell, Acting Director, Capacity Building and Training Directorate, INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation Police Lieutenant Colonel Amonrat Wathanakosit, Instructor, Royal Thai Police

Discussion with women law enforcement officers.

Q&A.

If you would like to attend the webinar, please register: CLICK HERE