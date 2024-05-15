Connect with us

News Politics

News of 28-Year-Old Activists Death in Thailand Goes Global
Advertisement

News

Despite US Inflation Data, Global Shares Remain Near Record Highs

News

TSMC Says It Can Make Next-Generation Chips Without ASML's Machine

News

Thailand Cuts Internet Connections to Southeastern Myanmar Scam Hub

News

Pakistan Finance Ministry: IMF And Islamabad Open Talks About a New Loan

News

India's Fourth Phase of General Election Sees Heightened Economic and Religious Debates

News

Markets Remain Calm As US Inflation Data Dominates This Week's Headlines

News News Asia

Japan to Start Hunting Fin Whales Despite World Condemnation

News

OPEC Signals a Lasting OPEC+ Alliance For Managing Oil Markets

News Regional News

Car Crashes And Bursts into Flames Killing Driver in Bangkok

News News Asia

Taizhou Zoo in China Slammed Over Dog Pandas

News Regional News

Searing Heatwave Claims 61 Lives in Thailand

News

You Can See The Northern Lights In These US States If You Buckle Up

News News Asia

United Nations Reports Over 3 Million Displaced from Myanmar Conflict

News Regional News

One Dead, Hundreds Evacuated After Gas Storage Tank Explodes in Eastern Thailand

News

The Dollar Holds Its Ground Despite Looming Inflation Data

News

Exxon Bans Former North Texas Oil CEO From Board, But Pays Him Well

News

Barron Trump Is a Republican National Convention Delegate From Florida

News Northern Thailand

Tour Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand, Driver Killed, 29 Injured

News Health

Thailand's Prime Minister Vows to Relisted Cannabis as a Narcotic

News

News of 28-Year-Old Activists Death in Thailand Goes Global

Avatar of CTN News

Published

4 mins ago

on

News of 28-Year-Old Activist Death in Thailand Goes Global
Netiporn suffered cardiac arrest early Tuesday: File Image

A 28-year-old political activist who went on a hunger strike in Thailand after being imprisoned for promoting monarchy reform died on Tuesday, prompting widespread media coverage. News agencies BBC, New York Times, Reuters and AP have all covered the story.

Netiporn Sanesangkhom, 28, also known as ‘Bung Thalu Wang,’ who had been on hunger strike since January 27, died after being taken to Thammasat University Hospital in cardiac arrest this morning, according to the Corrections Department.

Netiporn died at 11:22 a.m., according to the department, and the Justice Minister has ordered the formation of a commission to investigate her death for transparency. Thammasat University Hospital will do an autopsy on her body.”

Krisadang Nutcharat, a lawyer with Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, previously told the media that her family received a call from an official at the Corrections Department’s hospital at 6 a.m. today, informing them that Netiporn had fallen unconscious and her heart had stopped beating, prompting medical personnel to perform CPR.

He further stated that he visited Netiporn in the hospital about a week ago and discovered that she had lost approximately 10kg as a result of her hunger strike, and that she complained of a headache, pains throughout her body, and swollen legs.

Political prison in Thailand

Netiporn was detained at Central Women’s Correctional Institution on January 26 after being sentenced to one month in jail for contempt of court. On the same day, the court revoked her bail on a lese majeste accusation for her participation in a protest against a Royal motorcade.

She said that her hunger strike was a plea for judicial reform and the abolition of political prisons in Thailand.

On February 2 of this year, Netiporn made a final will and testament in which she left her belongings to Thanalop Phalanchai, a former political activist from the ‘Thalu Wang’ group. Her bequests include cash and bank deposits, a wrist watch, earrings, and a pet.

Other assets include a title deed, claim rights, and inheritance rights, all of which are left to her elder sister.

On February 8, Netiporn signed another paper indicating her decision to forego medical treatment to extend her life and donate her body to medical science at Thammasat University Hospital.

The Thailand branch of Amnesty International called Netiporn’s murder as “a shocking reminder that Thai authorities are denying activists their right to temporary release on bail and using detention to silence peaceful expressions of dissent.”

“This is a grim day for Thai society, highlighting the severe judicial harassment and the justice system’s failure to recognize basic human rights,” the organization stated. “Speaking out should not result in death; it should encourage change.(asterisk)

lese majeste

Second Hunger Striker Monitored

The popular opposition Move Forward party, which has also advocated for monarchy reform, issued a statement declaring that people should not be imprisoned for their political beliefs and that those accused of political offenses should be allowed bail.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong announced today that he intends to meet political activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, who has been on hunger strike since late January.

Tawee stated that he wants to see Tantawan’s condition firsthand, following the death of incarcerated activist Netiporn Sanesangkhom, 28, who died of heart arrest.

Tantawan, who was charged twice with lese majeste in 2022, was arrested again on February 13 and accused of sedition, violating the Computer Crime Act, and inciting a public commotion. Her bail requests have been routinely denied.

Her condition is also believed to be deteriorating as she refuses to terminate her hunger strike.

Until recently, Thailand’s monarchy was widely seen as an untouchable, foundational aspect of Thai identity. Criticism of the monarchy was prohibited, and insulting or defaming prominent royal family members is still punishable by up to 15 years in prison under Thailand’s lese majeste statute, also known as Article 112 of the criminal code.

 

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies