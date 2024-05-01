Connect with us

Business

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court
Advertisement

Business

Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services

Business

3M Beat Profit Estimates By Increasing Prices And Reducing Costs

Business

Tesla's Shares Surge as Partnership with Baidu Clears Regulatory Hurdle in China

Business

Insider Insights: Lawsuit Reveals Shell's U.S. Crude Trading Rakes in $1 Billion Annually

Business

Blackrock Neurotech's Majority Stake Is Valued At $200M By Tether

Business

IBM Plans To Expand Its Semiconductor Business By $730 Million In Canada

Business

Philips To Pay $1.1 Billion To Settle US Lawsuits Over Breathing Machines

Business

More Amazon Packages Arrive In A Day Or Less After Hefty Fulfillment Investments

Business

Ariston Unit Was Taken Over By Russia After Western hostilities

Business

Egypt's Decline In Scholarships Continues; Gulf Scholarships End Mixed

Business

Binance Withdraws $118M Worth Of Crypto From Newly Created Wallet

Business

Blinken Leaves Beijing, Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Activity

Business

Naver To Consult South Korea After Japan's Pressure To Divest Stake

Business

Yen Plummets To 34-Year Low as Bank of Japan Maintains Interest Rates

Business

Workers United And Starbucks Made 'Significant Progress' This Week

Business

Profits At ExxonMobil Decline In The First Quarter As Natural Gas Prices Fall

Business

Euronext Boss Says $2 Billion CVC Debut Shows IPO Market Recovery

Business

Anglo American Miner Faces Takeover Interest As Elliott Takes $1 Billion Stake

Business

The Bank Of Japan Anticipates Higher Inflation In Fiscal 2024

Business

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

3 hours ago

on

Binance
Photo: FIle

(CTN News) – Earlier today, Changpeng Zhao, the former chief of Binance, was found guilty of money laundering charges, and he is scheduled to be sentenced to three years imprisonment and a $50 million fine in a US court today.

According to reports, Zhao, a Canadian national who was the head of one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world, resigned early last year as part of an agreement with US authorities.

As part of the settlement, Binance paid a record-breaking $4.3 billion to settle charges it faced back in February.

Binance was allegedly unable to prevent transactions involving terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and Hamas, due to Zhao’s business decision to violate US anti-money laundering laws.

Prosecutors maintain that Binance was unable to prevent transactions involving terrorist groups due to Zhao’s “business decision.”

The defense attorneys would like to argue that Zhao has accepted responsibility and has a long history of philanthropy as evidence of his willingness to serve probation. Zhao took responsibility for his mistakes in a social media post he published on his social media channel.

There has been a series of scandals and market collapses in the cryptocurrency industry, which has led to intense scrutiny and an increased level of scrutiny of the industry.

This case marks a significant crackdown on the industry. The new CEO of Binance, Richard Teng, has claimed that the company is working closely with regulators and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on compliance in order to meet the requirements.

With the sentencing, the Justice Department is seeking to send a strong message to Zhao and others in the industry, with hopes that the sentencing will set a precedent for the industry.

Crypto community members and regulators around the world will watch closely to see how the outcome turns out.

SEE ALSO:

3M Beat Profit Estimates By Increasing Prices And Reducing Costs

Tesla’s Shares Surge as Partnership with Baidu Clears Regulatory Hurdle in China

Insider Insights: Lawsuit Reveals Shell’s U.S. Crude Trading Rakes in $1 Billion Annually
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies