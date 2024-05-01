Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services

(CTN News) – Walmart announced Tuesday it will close 51 of its health care centers across five states as well as cease providing virtual care services.

As a result of Walmart Health Centers’ launch five years ago, the company has concluded that “there is no viable business model for us to continue to offer them.”

Walmart Health centers were established in 2019 and are located near Walmart Supercenters. In addition to offering lab services and X-rays, the health centers provide primary and urgent care, dental work, and behavioral health services. Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas are the locations of the centers.

It was not an easy decision for the company to close all 51 health centers across five states and to stop offering virtual care, according to a statement issued by the company.

Our staff and providers understand that this change impacts lives – the lives of the patients receiving care, the lives of our associates and providers, as well as the communities that have supported us throughout this process.”

We regret to inform you that our decision to close our care business was a difficult one, and like other companies we are experiencing challenges in the reimbursement environment and increasing operating costs, which contribute to the lack of profitability that makes our care business unsustainable at this time. Despite not releasing specific closure dates,

Walmart said all impacted associates would be eligible to transfer to any other Walmart or Sam’s Club store.

The company noted that all associates will be paid for 90 days, unless they transfer to another location or leave the company. In the event that the employee does not transfer or leave after 90 days, severance benefits will be provided.

According to the company, it will concentrate on its nearly 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 vision centers. In addition to immunizations, testing, and treatment services, pharmacies will continue to provide specialty pharmaceutical medication and care.

“We have enhanced the clinical capabilities of our services over the last few years, as the importance of pharmacies continues to grow,” the company stated.

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court