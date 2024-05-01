Connect with us

Business

Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services
Advertisement

Business

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court

Business

3M Beat Profit Estimates By Increasing Prices And Reducing Costs

Business

Tesla's Shares Surge as Partnership with Baidu Clears Regulatory Hurdle in China

Business

Insider Insights: Lawsuit Reveals Shell's U.S. Crude Trading Rakes in $1 Billion Annually

Business

Blackrock Neurotech's Majority Stake Is Valued At $200M By Tether

Business

IBM Plans To Expand Its Semiconductor Business By $730 Million In Canada

Business

Philips To Pay $1.1 Billion To Settle US Lawsuits Over Breathing Machines

Business

More Amazon Packages Arrive In A Day Or Less After Hefty Fulfillment Investments

Business

Ariston Unit Was Taken Over By Russia After Western hostilities

Business

Egypt's Decline In Scholarships Continues; Gulf Scholarships End Mixed

Business

Binance Withdraws $118M Worth Of Crypto From Newly Created Wallet

Business

Blinken Leaves Beijing, Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Activity

Business

Naver To Consult South Korea After Japan's Pressure To Divest Stake

Business

Yen Plummets To 34-Year Low as Bank of Japan Maintains Interest Rates

Business

Workers United And Starbucks Made 'Significant Progress' This Week

Business

Profits At ExxonMobil Decline In The First Quarter As Natural Gas Prices Fall

Business

Euronext Boss Says $2 Billion CVC Debut Shows IPO Market Recovery

Business

Anglo American Miner Faces Takeover Interest As Elliott Takes $1 Billion Stake

Business

The Bank Of Japan Anticipates Higher Inflation In Fiscal 2024

Business

Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

2 hours ago

on

Walmart
FILE – A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(CTN News) – Walmart announced Tuesday it will close 51 of its health care centers across five states as well as cease providing virtual care services.

As a result of Walmart Health Centers’ launch five years ago, the company has concluded that “there is no viable business model for us to continue to offer them.”

Walmart Health centers were established in 2019 and are located near Walmart Supercenters. In addition to offering lab services and X-rays, the health centers provide primary and urgent care, dental work, and behavioral health services. Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas are the locations of the centers.

It was not an easy decision for the company to close all 51 health centers across five states and to stop offering virtual care, according to a statement issued by the company.

Our staff and providers understand that this change impacts lives – the lives of the patients receiving care, the lives of our associates and providers, as well as the communities that have supported us throughout this process.”

We regret to inform you that our decision to close our care business was a difficult one, and like other companies we are experiencing challenges in the reimbursement environment and increasing operating costs, which contribute to the lack of profitability that makes our care business unsustainable at this time. Despite not releasing specific closure dates,

Walmart said all impacted associates would be eligible to transfer to any other Walmart or Sam’s Club store.

The company noted that all associates will be paid for 90 days, unless they transfer to another location or leave the company. In the event that the employee does not transfer or leave after 90 days, severance benefits will be provided.

According to the company, it will concentrate on its nearly 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 vision centers. In addition to immunizations, testing, and treatment services, pharmacies will continue to provide specialty pharmaceutical medication and care.

“We have enhanced the clinical capabilities of our services over the last few years, as the importance of pharmacies continues to grow,” the company stated.

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court

3M Beat Profit Estimates By Increasing Prices And Reducing Costs

Tesla’s Shares Surge as Partnership with Baidu Clears Regulatory Hurdle in China
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies