Connect with us

Business

Tesla's Shares Surge as Partnership with Baidu Clears Regulatory Hurdle in China
Advertisement

Business

Insider Insights: Lawsuit Reveals Shell's U.S. Crude Trading Rakes in $1 Billion Annually

Business

Blackrock Neurotech's Majority Stake Is Valued At $200M By Tether

Business

IBM Plans To Expand Its Semiconductor Business By $730 Million In Canada

Business

Philips To Pay $1.1 Billion To Settle US Lawsuits Over Breathing Machines

Business

More Amazon Packages Arrive In A Day Or Less After Hefty Fulfillment Investments

Business

Ariston Unit Was Taken Over By Russia After Western hostilities

Business

Egypt's Decline In Scholarships Continues; Gulf Scholarships End Mixed

Business

Binance Withdraws $118M Worth Of Crypto From Newly Created Wallet

Business

Blinken Leaves Beijing, Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Activity

Business

Naver To Consult South Korea After Japan's Pressure To Divest Stake

Business

Yen Plummets To 34-Year Low as Bank of Japan Maintains Interest Rates

Business

Workers United And Starbucks Made 'Significant Progress' This Week

Business

Profits At ExxonMobil Decline In The First Quarter As Natural Gas Prices Fall

Business

Euronext Boss Says $2 Billion CVC Debut Shows IPO Market Recovery

Business

Anglo American Miner Faces Takeover Interest As Elliott Takes $1 Billion Stake

Business

The Bank Of Japan Anticipates Higher Inflation In Fiscal 2024

Business

OpenDelta, A Bitcoin-Linked Stablecoin, Raises $2.5 Million

News Business World News

As US Looks to Seize Russia's Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

Business

T-Mobile Invests $950 Million In Fiber Optic Network Provider Lumos

Business

Tesla’s Shares Surge as Partnership with Baidu Clears Regulatory Hurdle in China

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

9 mins ago

on

Tesla

(CTN News) – Tesla’s stock surged following reports that the company has overcome a significant regulatory hurdle in China through a partnership with search engine giant Baidu.

These reports emerged after CEO Elon Musk made an unexpected visit to meet with China’s second-ranking official, Premier Li Qiang.

The collaboration with Baidu brings Tesla closer to implementing its self-driving technology in China, a milestone described by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives as “a watershed moment.”

Tesla and Baidu have been approached for comments, with Baidu declining to provide a statement.

Ives acknowledged that Tesla faces intense competition in the Chinese electric vehicle market amid softer demand. However, he emphasized that the company’s long-term valuation hinges on gaining approval for fully autonomous driving.

The reported agreement with Baidu would enable Tesla to deploy certain autonomous driving features in China. Leveraging Baidu’s mapping and navigation services, Tesla can enhance its self-driving capabilities, including assisted parking.

Challenges and Progress in Tesla’s Pursuit of Autonomous Driving

However, achieving full autonomous technology would still necessitate additional approvals.

While TSLA is a leading electric car manufacturer globally, China represents its second-largest market. Despite its success elsewhere, Tesla has yet to introduce autonomous driving in China, a market where Mr. Musk sees immense potential for such technology.

Mr. Musk has consistently advocated for the future of autonomous driving, expressing strong confidence in Tesla’s ability to pioneer this revolution. He previously stated, “If somebody doesn’t believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor.”

pi

However, even in the United States, where TSLA has rolled out its autopilot feature, autonomous cars face obstacles and regulatory scrutiny. Tesla’s autopilot system enables drivers to delegate control to the vehicle’s AI but still requires continuous human supervision.

Despite safety precautions, there have been fatal incidents attributed to misuse of Tesla’s autopilot technology. In response, the US auto regulator recently launched an investigation into the effectiveness of a software update aimed at addressing autopilot issues.

The agency highlighted the role of driver misuse in numerous Tesla accidents, including fatalities and serious injuries.

In December, a former Tesla employee raised concerns about the safety of the technology powering Tesla’s self-driving vehicles, expressing skepticism about its readiness for public roads.

Tesla’s Stock Soars

TSLA’s stock surged nearly 12% at the opening of the US markets on Monday, marking a recovery in its value after experiencing a decline of over a quarter since January.

The reported Chinese regulatory approval, although not officially confirmed by Tesla or Baidu, was widely covered by media outlets such as AP, Reuters, Bloomberg, and the Financial Times.

This development followed Elon Musk’s visit to China over the weekend, where he engaged with senior officials.

State media quoted Musk expressing Tesla’s desire for cooperation with China to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes, stating a goal of “more win-win results.”

Analysts view this approval as crucial for Tesla, particularly as the company’s financial performance has faltered.

In its recent quarterly results, Tesla reported $21.3 billion in sales for the first quarter of the year, a decrease from $23.3 billion in the same period last year and slightly below analysts’ expectations of just over $22 billion.

The decline in sales was attributed to increased competition and changes in government incentives for electric vehicles. While revenue from the US decreased from $11.2 billion to $9.76 billion, Chinese sales exhibited better resilience, dropping from $4.89 billion to $4.59 billion.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk To Discuss Enabling Full Self Driving (FSD) Mode On Tesla Cars In China
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies