Bank of Thailand Pressured to Lower Internet Rates


Published

23 seconds ago

on

Bank of Thailand Intervenes to Curb Thai Baht's Swift Appreciation
Bank of Thailand is hindering efforts to boost the economy: File Image

The dispute between the government and the Bank of Thailand (BoT) intensified on Sunday when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stood by Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who recently criticised the central bank’s stance on interest rates.

Speaking the Bangkok Post on Friday at Pheu Thai’s headquarters, Ms Paetongtarn weighed in on the dispute between Mr Srettha and the BoT, which has refused to bow to his constant pressure to cut interest rates. She criticised the BoT, saying its independence from the government was hindering efforts to boost the economy.

“The law that keeps the Bank of Thailand independent from the government is a problem and a major obstacle in solving economic problems,” she said. Ms Paetongtarn said the country has relied heavily on fiscal policy to shore up the economy, which has resulted in high public debt and budget deficits.

“If the BoT doesn’t understand and cooperate with the government [in its efforts to tackle economic problems], we can’t [win],” she said.

The government has repeatedly urged the BoT to consider revising its interest rate policy and lowering the benchmark rate to stimulate the economy. Mr Srettha previously said the current rate of 2.5%, a 10-year high, is hurting the public and may exacerbate the nation’s high household debt.

Bank of Thailand Independence

Mr Srettha on Sunday reiterated that interest rates are an important issue as high rates impose financial burdens on people.

‘’What Ms Paetongtarn said is a reflection of the public mood. Personally, I understand the BoT’s independence. I believe I can work with the BoT. I have always respected it,” Mr Srettha said.

‘’The government believes the interest rates should be cut, but the BoT governor has reason not to. From now on, the government will hold talks with four major banks to ask them to reduce their interest rates.

‘’Independence [of the BoT] is one thing. But we must not forget that whether you are civil servants, politicians, or a financial institution, you work for the sake of the people. We have different approaches to solving problems. Everyone can criticise everyone,” the prime minister said.

He said he would meet the newly appointed Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, to discuss how to coordinate with the BoT to ensure the government can work more efficiently with the central bank.

Mr Srettha denied accusations the government has been pressuring the BoT to bow to its calls for lower interest rates. ‘’We only relay public needs to the BoT,” he said.

Central Bank Refuses to Comply

Sirikanya Tansakul, a deputy leader of the opposition Move Forward Party, said Ms Paetongtarn’s criticism of the Central Bank is nothing new.

‘’Ms Paetongtarn’s remarks will not create any more pressure on the Bank of Thailand, as the prime minister already took aim at the central bank for refusing to comply with the government’s policy.

“However, as Pheu Thai leader, Ms Paetongtarn’s remarks could have some implications as the ruling party may use its majority in parliament to push for an amendment to the Bank of Thailand Act to curb the BoT’s independence,” Ms Sirikanya said.

‘’This will be a major issue, and the public as well as foreign investors will keep an eye on whether the Bank of Thailand will be able to maintain its independence,” she said.

‘’It is wrong to force the BoT to fall in line with government goals. It is also incorrect to think that the Bank of Thailand’s independence is an obstacle to fixing economic problems.” Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Sunday the Bank of Thailand is not above criticism.

‘’It is not an agency that cannot be criticised. Ms Paetongtarn’s criticism shows she is sincere and concerned that the BoT’s refusal to cut interest rates will affect people,’’ he said.


The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

