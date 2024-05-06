Several London Drug Locations On The Island Will Gradually Reopen

(CTN News) – The Vancouver Island locations of London Drugs will be part of the gradual reopening of London Drugs that will take place on Sunday.

There were four Island locations that had reopened as of 1 p.m. . Harris Green Village at 911 Yates Street, Nanaimo North Town Centre at 4650 Rutherford Road, Courtenay at 2751 Cliffe Avenue, and Campbell River at 1400 Dogwood Street were the four locations that had reopened before 1 p.m.

Upon the reopening of the stores, London Drugs has updated its website with the latest information.

In London Drugs’ website, it is said that the company is taking its time with each store to make sure the system is working and is ready to serve the customers. During this period of time, we ask for patience, as we work with each store to ensure that it is functioning optimally to cater to the specific needs of our customers.”

It was announced on Saturday that the company will continue to work with third-party cybersecurity experts in order to restore its business operations as soon as possible.

As a result of the incident, there have been considerable repercussions on operations, and the restoration process has been rigorous. On May 4, the company announced that it had billions of lines of code and data to review and that it will spend nearly a year doing so.

“The teams in our organization have been working around the clock, and we are seeing great progress as we continue to restore our facilities. We are focused on ensuring that our operations and services will be brought back up in a secure, systematic manner, so that we can offer to our customers the level of care they have come to expect from London Drugs.

According to the company’s statement, there is no evidence that any customer databases, including pharmacy patients and members of the LDExtras program, have been compromised at this point in the investigation.

It has been reported that all 80 stores of London Drugs have closed as a result of a cyber-attack on April 28. Since May 4, all of the stores have remained closed, except for a few of them that started reopening on May 4.

There has not yet been any information released about the exact nature of the cybersecurity attack.

