Alibaba Releases Latest Version Of Large Language Model To Meet AI Demand

(CTN News) – The statement that the most recent version of Alibaba Cloud’s big language model is now available to the general public was made by the company on Thursday.

Following the completion of more than 90,000 company installations, this comes as a result of the business.

Jingren Zhou, the chief technical officer of Alibaba Cloud, issued a statement in which he noted that the company has witnessed “many creative applications of the models from across industries,” including gaming and consumer electronics. Zhou’s statement was published in a statement.

Zhou closed his presentation by adding, “We look forward to working with our customers and developers in capturing the enormous growth opportunities presented by the latest surge in the development of generative AI.”

Alibaba Cloud states that Qwen2.5, the most current iteration of its Tongyi Qianwen model, features “remarkable advancements in reasoning, code comprehension, and textual understanding.”

This is in contrast to Qwen2.0, which was the model that came before it. This is the most recent version of the Tongyi platform, which is known as Qwen2.5.

Big language models are the driving force behind the ChatGPT software that was built by OpenAI.

This is also the case with other applications of artificial intelligence. They were trained on vast amounts of data in order to provide responses to user queries that are comparable to those offered by living humans. This was accomplished through the application of artificial intelligence.

The most recent Qwen model outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 model in terms of language and creativity capabilities, but it falls short in other categories such as knowledge, logic, and mathematics, according to the findings of an investigation that was carried out in March by OpenCompass, a large language model evaluation platform.

The investigation was carried out by Open Compass. Following the launch of ChatGPT on a worldwide scale in November 2022, Alibaba introduced Tongyi Qianwen in April 2023. Both of these events took place throughout the globe.

A updated edition that features increased comprehension of difficult instructions, copywriting, reasoning, and memorization skills was made available to the general public in the month of October.

According to Alibaba Cloud, more than 2.2 million business customers have deployed artificial intelligence apps powered by Qwen. One example of such an application is DingTalk, which is Alibaba’s version of Slack.

There are a number of new Qwen models that have been made accessible to the open-source community.

Additionally, the firm has issued an announcement that it has improved Model Studio, its platform for generative artificial intelligence, by offering additional tools for the construction of AI.

There has been a significant increase in the demand for generative artificial intelligence, and in order to meet this need, some of the most prominent internet corporations in China, such as Tencent and Baidu, have launched AI models and chatbots that are comparable to one another.

In the month of April, Baidu made the announcement that the number of people using its Ernie bot has surpassed 200 million. This occurred when the corporation was granted permission to perform public usage in the month of August.

China is making rapid progress in the construction of humanoid robots thanks to the application of generative artificial intelligence.

At some point in the future, these robots might be utilized to provide assistance with labor-intensive jobs or factory processes.

