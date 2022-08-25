SEO: How To Get Your 20 Minutes Worth Of SEO Done In 20 Minutes Lct.1

LEARN SEO FREE: 1. Search Console Overview (Minutes 0-10)

This 20-minute SEO checklist provides a high-level overview of the state of your search presence and an early warning for any developing issues that need attention.

A website’s search presence depends on a variety of technical factors. Undoubtedly, technical SEO is the most straightforward of all SEO tasks.

In order to manage the workload effectively, you should use a core set of technical SEO factors to monitor the site’s search presence weekly.

This list is remarkably applicable for almost any individual or team across a variety of industries.

Of course, there may be additional factors that can be added that are specific to your situation, but these points can form the backbone of a proper weekly checkup.

Are 20 Minutes A Week Enough?

In 20 minutes a week, you can’t scratch the surface, say, full-time technical SEO professionals, I agree.

But the point of this guide is to demonstrate how to monitor your most critical issues from a high level and diagnose were to spend more energy digging in. Some weeks, a 20-minute checkup may be all you need.

1. Search Console Overview (Minutes 0-10)

There’s no better place to start than popping over to Search Console for a high-level scan of everything. The data is straight from Google; the dashboard is already built for you, and you already have it set up for your account.

What we’re looking for are glaring errors. We’re not digging into pages to analyze small keyword movements. We’re looking for the big kahunas of problems.

Start With The Overview Section:

In the Performance summary, are any drastic drops in traffic out of the ordinary? Massive decreases may indicate a sitewide technical SEO problem.

In the Coverage summary, are there any spikes in “Pages with errors”? If this is your first time checking in a while, you’ll want to dig into historical ones.

In the Enhancement overviews, look for spikes up and down in features such as AMP, Q&As, Mobile Usability, and more. Are these moving as expected? If you see irregularities, drill down.

Next, move on to the coverage section:

View The Sitemaps Section:

Check For Manual Actions:

Topic 2: Check Robots.txt (Minutes 11-12)

