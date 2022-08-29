The Belgian Grand Prix Will Remain On The 2023 F1 Schedule

(CTN News) – The Belgian Grand Prix will remain on Formula One’s race schedule for 2023. As the Qatar Grand Prix will return next year, Las Vegas will host a race and the Chinese and South African Grands Prix could return, Spa-Franco champs’ popularity will be under threat.

Spa-Franco champs now has an open slot for 2023 due to South Africa’s Kyalami circuit not being ready in time.

Under the agreement between the sport and the teams, there are a maximum of 24. The F1 calendar for next year will be revealed “in due course”. year’s In spite of the one-year extension, Spa’s long-term F1 future remains uncertain the one-year extension.

The mixed up Belgian Grand Prix grid after penalties

Despite not setting the fastest time in qualifying, Carlos Sainz will start from pole at the Belgian Grand Prix. Several engine and gearbox penalties have resulted in a wildly mixed grid for Sunday’s race.

Due to a weird quirk of Belgian Grand Prix F1’s rules, no driver starts Sunday’s race from the position he qualified in.

The mix up is due to the amount of engine components allowed for drivers before penalties are incurred — Spa-Franco champs has plenty of overtaking opportunities that allow drivers to recover from lowly grid positions, making it a suitable place to make a tactical engine change.

In the hope that they will not have to take another engine and gearbox penalty at the end of the season, seven drivers have taken engine and gearbox penalties this season.

For this reason, Belgian Grand Prix championship leader Max Verstappen and title rival Charles Leclerc start at the back of the grid.

The starting positions of six of those seven were all determined by their final qualifying positions. A loophole in the regulations allowed Alfa Romeo to fit Valtteri Bottas with a replacement power unit and gearbox without incurring a “back of grid” penalty