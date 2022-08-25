Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from the NFL, writing in The Players’ Tribune that he is excited about working with the NFL Legends Community.

A congenital condition called amniotic band syndrome forced Griffin to have his left hand amputated at the age of 4, making him the first player in the NFL’s modern era to be drafted with one hand. He reunited with his twin brother, Shaquill, who was then the Seahawks’ starting left cornerback.

Shaquem Griffin was congratulated by the NFL on his retirement, tweeting that he was “truly an inspiration to us all.”.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Shaquem Griffin said his brother stayed with him the next day and skipped practice the following day. He was most concerned about how others would perceive him.

“I didn’t want people to think, Aw, the one-handed player got cut. I don’t like sympathy, man. I don’t like people to feel sorry for me,” he wrote. “But I never thought that was the end of my NFL career.”

As a result of being waived and promoted to Seattle’s active roster later that season, Griffin, 27, was signed to the team’s practice squad. In three seasons with the Seahawks, he had nine tackles, three quarterback hits, and one sack.

The 2019 season ended with Griffin sacking Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round. In this way, Shaquem was able to take down the Green Bay Packers quarterback just before his brother arrived, and they then celebrated together.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Seahawks congratulated Shaquem Griffin on his retirement and said: “Your story will live on for generations to come.”

After signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins last year, he was released prior to the season. Shaquem Griffin had tryouts with several other teams after that, but he said Wednesday he only wants to play in the NFL with his brother, who signed as a free agent last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Having worked out for the Cardinals, Titans, Jets and Dallas, I then got calls from Buffalo, Dallas and Atlanta. When I worked out with the Jets, I realized something.

I wasn’t doing what I wanted. Traveling around, working out for teams, trying to get on somewhere, trying to hang on — it wasn’t what I wanted. He wrote, “I had already gained so much from football, and all I wanted from it was to play with my brother again.”

