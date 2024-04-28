RB Ezekiel Elliott Will Still Start In 2024, Says Jerry Jones

(CTN News) – Jerry Jones acknowledged that the Dallas Cowboys are interested in reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott at a press conference on day two of the 2024 NFL draft.

Despite Jones’ comments, Jon Machota of The Athletic reported that Ezekiel Elliott, 28, remains one of the league’s top starting halfbacks according to Jones.

“As recently as the end of the year, I got the chance to watch Zeke play and to be honest with you, he is good enough to be a starter,” Jones said.

The Cowboys, who let 2023 leading rusher Tony Pollard walk in free agency back in March, met with Ezekiel Elliott and his agent Rocky Arceneaux on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of Ezekiel Elliott returning to Dallas in the near future.

It was announced in August of 2023 that Ezekiel Elliott had penned a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. As a rookie in 2023, he played in all 17 games (five starts) for the Patriots, tallying 642 rushing yards on the ground and three touchdowns, while adding another 313 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during his tenure with them.

Currently, the Cowboys’ running back room consists of fifth-year veteran Rico Dowdle, 2023 sixth-round draft pick Deuce Vaughn, veterans Royce Freeman and Malik Davis, as well as a sixth-round Ezekiel Elliott draft pick in 2022.

Despite not selecting a running back in the draft so far, Dallas Mavericks general manager Rick Jones hinted at the possibility that the team could address the position in the next round with one of its remaining four picks.

There is still time for the draft to be completed. That’s what I am thinking right now, Jones told the News. “There hasn’t been a running back in the draft for a long time, and it’s exciting to see what Zeke’s future holds.” However, it is also important to keep an eye out for what the future holds for Zeke.

Elliott rushed for 8,262 yards in seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett are behind him on the franchise’s all-time rushing list, which ranks him third on the list.

